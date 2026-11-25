A shopper shops at a supermarket in Seoul on Oct. 30. YONHAP

Korea's retail sales rose 5.7 percent in October as online platforms posted strong gains driven by food and delivery demand.

Korea's retail sales rose in October from a year earlier on solid sales from online platforms, government data showed Wednesday.

Combined sales of 26 major retail companies increased 5.7 percent from a year earlier, according to data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.

Offline retailers reported a 1.4 percent decrease in sales due mainly to sluggish sales in large discount outlets as the Chuseok harvest holidays fell in September this year. Last year, the holidays were in October based on the lunar calendar.

Revenue at major online retail platforms rose a solid 10.9 percent from a year earlier in October on steady demand for food and delivery services.

Online platforms accounted for 60.3 percent of total retail sales in October.





Yonhap