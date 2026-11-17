The Kospi and stock prices of SK hynix and Samsung Electronics are displayed on a digital screen in central Seoul on Nov. 17. YONHAP

The Korean benchmark index closed below the 5,000 mark for the first time in some nine months as caution sent far-reaching ripples through global markets.

The Kospi closed below 5,000 for the first time in roughly nine months on Tuesday as concerns over the AI investment boom intensified. Wall Street has sounded the alarm that simply buying AI stocks is no longer a guaranteed path to profits. The market's overwhelming bet on AI could now become a liability.

Korea's benchmark Kospi shed 132.02 points, or 2.59 percent, to end at 4,968.48 — its first close below the 5,000 threshold in more than nine months. The index last finished beneath that level on Feb. 2 at 4,949.67.

Foreign investors dumped more than 1.4 trillion won ($1 billion) in shares on a net basis, while chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK hynix lost 3.3 percent and 1.96 percent, respectively.

There has been little relief for semiconductor stocks as concerns mount over the financial returns from AI spending. The fallout from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s confession of an affair with a suspected Chinese chip spy has added to the pressure.

The PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index plunged 5.3 percent in New York trading on Monday. It has lost 9 percent over the past three sessions and 34.3 percent since its June peak, well beyond the 20 percent decline that typically signals a bear market.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also fell 2.49 percent on Monday. Nvidia and Alphabet each shed 4 percent, while Micron and Intel tumbled more than 7 percent apiece.

A person walks into the regional office of the National Pension Service in northern Seoul on June 29. NEWS1

Korean investors hold firm on AI bets

Korean retail investors continued to snap up AI-related stocks on U.S. markets despite the sharp sell-off.

Every one of the 10 overseas securities with the highest net purchases by Korean investors from Nov. 10 through Monday was either an AI-related company or an exchange-traded fund (ETF) with substantial holdings in major AI stocks, according to the Korea Securities Depository. Nvidia topped the list, with net purchases of $420.41 million.

The National Pension Service has also placed a substantial bet on AI.

Nvidia accounted for 7.34 percent of its U.S. equity portfolio at the end of the third quarter, the largest share of any company, according to a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The combined share of seven major technology companies, including Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and Broadcom, reached 31.74 percent.



Red flags over heavily concentrated AI bets

A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York on July 19, 2021. REUTERS/YONHAP

The once seemingly unstoppable AI train appears to be losing steam, a shift that Wall Street and U.S. media outlets have begun to highlight and one that American investors are now reflecting in their investment decisions.

The Wall Street Journal declared that the era of the “No-Brainer AI Trade,” which had prevailed for the past three years, was over.

Wall Street hedge funds that had ridden the AI investment boom were no exception. Even professional investors who employ a wide range of strategies, from short-selling to derivatives trading, had piled into many of the same stocks, which further concentrated investments in a handful of companies.

Goldman Sachs described Wall Street's heavy concentration in AI investments as “One Big Trade.”

AI infrastructure firms made up seven of the 12 new additions to hedge funds' lists of top holdings in May. During the first six months of the year, bets on AI delivered about 85 percent of the returns earned by stock-picking hedge funds above their benchmarks.

The Nvidia logo and decreasing stock graph are seen in this graphic from on Nov. 16. REUTERS/YONHAP

AI hardware stocks accounted for about 40 percent of the portfolios of Morgan Stanley's hedge fund clients on a net basis this summer, after short positions were subtracted from long positions. By October, however, hedge funds specializing in technology stocks had lost an average of 12.6 percent.

“It is absolutely unbelievable that the sum total of hedge funds all decided to chase the exact same thing,” Anthony Bozza, who runs Lakewood Capital Management, told the Wall Street Journal.

Public pension funds in the United States have also become increasingly dependent on AI stocks. The share of their publicly traded equity holdings concentrated in 52 AI-related companies reached 38.5 percent in June, almost twice the 20.7 percent recorded in early 2010, according to the Equable Institute, a U.S. bipartisan pension research group. That represents 9 to 11 percent of total pension assets.

"Understanding true portfolio exposure is becoming more important,” Jay Jacobs, the U.S. head of equity ETFs at BlackRock, told Reuters. Jacobs said that the current degree of AI-focused concentration makes “diversification harder to achieve than investors may realize."

A screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange displays news about Nvidia's stock price on Nov. 9. AP/YONHAP

Unknown extent of AI's financial exposure

The problem is that it is difficult to determine just how far the risks associated with AI investments have spread.

The MSCI Global Intelligence Index puts investments in major global companies most directly exposed to AI at no less than $25.3 trillion. But Reuters noted that the true scale is impossible to measure, given the countless other businesses that stand to gain or lose as AI transforms industries.

Andrew Goldberg, chief investment strategist at Nomura Asset Management International, warned that investors do not fully understand their exposure to AI and that even a 1 to 2 percent reduction in AI holdings could send markets sharply lower.

The risks extend beyond the stock market. PGIM, an asset manager affiliated with Prudential Financial, is reviewing AI-related risks across roughly $1 trillion in bonds, loans and structured products. A slowdown in data center construction could hurt not only the earnings of companies involved but also their ability to repay debt.

Even some of Wall Street's most prominent investors are pulling back. Stanley Druckenmiller, the legendary investor, recently told attendees at a private event that he had trimmed his AI exposure. However, he still viewed the technology as a historic innovation, the Wall Street Journal reported. He singled out Nvidia as a company whose earnings have risen far beyond what would normally be expected.

Brad Gerstner's investment firm, Altimeter Capital, also divested its stake in CoreWeave, an AI cloud infrastructure provider.

"It's very possible that AI will end up making companies a lot more productive but not necessarily more profitable,” Peter Berezin, chief economist at BCA Research, told Reuters.

Investors are so fixated on overvalued AI stocks that they are overlooking opportunities in other companies that could create new value through AI, Rob Arnott, founder of Syzygy Investment Advisory, told Reuters.





BY PARK YU-MI [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]