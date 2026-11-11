Once a cheap meal, gimbap sees sharpest price increase among 8 popular restaurant dishes

A person walks past an advertisement for gimbap (seaweed rice rolls) in Seoul on Oct. 19. NEWS1

The above-average price increases for gimbap (seaweed rice rolls) and other popular dining-out dishes appear to reflect rising costs of key ingredients such as eggs and rice.

Gimbap, a Korean staple of rice rolls wrapped in seaweed, has recorded the sharpest price increase this year among eight popular dining-out dishes.

The average cost of those eight restaurant dishes in Seoul rose 2.5 percent in September compared to December last year, according to the Korea Consumer Agency’s price information portal on Wednesday.

The Korea Consumer Agency regularly releases average prices of restaurant dishes based on sample surveys by local governments, which cover the costs of naengmyeon (cold buckwheat noodles), bibimbap, kimchi stew with rice, samgyeopsal (grilled pork belly), jajangmyeon (black bean noodles), samgyetang (a soup made with chicken, glutinous rice, ginseng, jujube and garlic), kalguksu (knife-cut noodles in broth) and gimbap.

A single roll of gimbap now sells for 3,923 won ($2.90) on average, up 5.4 percent from 3,723 won at the end of last year — the steepest increase of any dish in the survey. Bibimbap followed with a 3.7 percent rise, with its average price climbing from 11,577 won in December of last year to 12,000 won in September.

Among the remaining six dishes, prices rose 2.3 percent for samgyeopsal; 2.2 percent for kimchi stew with rice; 2 percent for jajangmyeon; 1.5 percent each for naengmyeon and samgyetang; and 1.2 percent for kalguksu.

The above-average price increases for gimbap and bibimbap appear to reflect rising costs of key ingredients such as eggs and rice.

“By September, egg prices had climbed 11.6 percent since the start of the year and reached their highest level this year,” the Korea Consumer Agency said.

More comprehensive data from the Ministry of Data and Statistics showed that boxed meals recorded the steepest on-year price increase among 39 dining-out items in September at 8.4 percent. Gimbap followed at 4.9 percent, ahead of raw fish at 4.5 percent.

Not all dining-out options became more expensive. Hamburger prices declined 1.6 percent, while pizza prices held steady. Coffee prices rose a modest 0.2 percent from a year earlier.





BY KIM JI-HYE [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]