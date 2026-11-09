Olive Young to expand California footprint

A map shows the locations of Olive Young stores in the United States. Red dots indicate locations set to open in 2027. CJ OLIVE YOUNG

CJ Olive Young plans to open five more stores in California by the first half of 2027, bringing the health and beauty retailer's total U.S. store count to seven.

Shoppers in Southern California will soon have more places to try a Korean sun stick or get a comprehensive skin analysis, as CJ Olive Young plans to open five more stores in the state by the first half of 2027, the Korean health and beauty retailer said on Monday. This would bring Olive Young’s total U.S. store count to seven.

Four of the upcoming stores will be in the greater Los Angeles area: Spectrum Center in Irvine, Del Amo Fashion Center in the South Bay, Bloom on 3rd near the Farmers Market in central Los Angeles and Brea Mall in Orange County. The fifth, at Fashion Valley in San Diego, will be the company’s first store outside the Los Angeles area.

U.S. mall owner Simon Property Group will operate three of the sites: Del Amo Fashion Center, Brea Mall and Fashion Valley.

Opening dates for the five stores have not been set.

Olive Young opened its first U.S. store in Pasadena in May and a second at Westfield Century City in June.

The stores carry popular products — including sun sticks, sun cushions and toner pads — from Korean brands. They also offer Skin Scan, a diagnostic service that analyzes customers’ skin and recommends products based on the results. According to the company, about 27,000 customers used Skin Scan from the first store’s opening to the end of October, a period of about five months.

Olive Young did not disclose sales figures for its U.S. stores or the investment plans for the upcoming locations.

The company said that it will use the expanded network to stock more products from small and independent Korean brands, most of which are not distributed in the United States.

“With K-beauty enjoying an unprecedented boom on the global stage, we will work with brands to build a foundation for sustainable global growth,” an Olive Young spokesperson said.





BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]