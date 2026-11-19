Chief Operating Officer Lee Jin-hee at CJ Olive Young delivers a keynote speech during the company's first tech conference, define:OMNI, at Olive Young N Seongsu in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, on Nov. 19. CJ OLIVE YOUNG

Korea’s top health and beauty retailer is using AI, data and unified logistics to connect stores, apps and global expansion.

Choosing a sunscreen at Olive Young could soon mean chatting with an AI agent for recommendations based on the customer's skin condition and lifestyle instead of scrolling through hundreds of reviews.

CJ Olive Young plans to use AI across its business, from guiding customers’ purchases to forecasting demand at stores in Korea and overseas, the health and beauty retail chain said Thursday at a media briefing for its first technology conference, “define:OMNI,” at Olive Young N Seongsu in eastern Seoul.

The conference drew about 500 information technology industry officials and speakers, according to the company. Keynote speakers included Rajan Manickavasagam, principal architect at Google, and Steven Kim, head of Palantir Technologies' Korean branch, who shared examples of technology used by retailers that run both stores and online channels.

"We are no longer a traditional retailer that stays at offline bases," said Chief Operating Officer (COO) Lee Jin-hee. "Technology is at the center of every new business we try."

Lee outlined five focus areas: a unified commerce platform, an intelligent supply chain, redesigned stores, a borderless global platform and shopping driven by agentic AI, meaning AI that carries out tasks on a user's behalf.

The company operates about 1,300 stores nationwide, and its app has more than 10 million monthly active users, according to the company. About 18 million members share a single online-offline membership.

"Our core strategy is to transform this infrastructure from simple logistics into an intelligent supply chain based on data and AI," Lee said, adding that AI would be used to forecast demand at stores in Korea and overseas.

Chief Technology Officer Kim Hwan said the company rebuilt its systems after frequent outages when he joined about six years ago, moving to a multi-cloud setup in stages.

Chief Technology Officer Kim Hwan at CJ Olive Young, and Chief Product Officer Lee Seung-hyo, speak during a panel discussion at a media briefing for the company's first tech conference, define:OMNI, at Olive Young N Seongsu in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, on Nov. 19. KIM MIN-YOUNG

"Engineering teams usually look only at systems," Kim said. "We said, let's first look at how customers are buying, and how payments continue every 30 seconds and every minute."

On the customer side, Chief Product Officer (CPO) Lee Seung-hyo pointed to Skin Scan, a skin diagnosis service that recommends products and tracks changes through repeat scans. A mobile version now lets customers run the diagnosis at home.

About a month ago, the company also merged three separate shopping carts, for same-day delivery service Today Dream, store pickup and standard delivery, into one. Today Dream, launched in 2018, helped lift online sales to more than 30 percent of the total, according to the company.

"The key to applying technology is making customers not even realize there was an inconvenience," CPO Lee said.

An AI shopping agent called Tiki is available to about 1 million selected users in the app. It answers questions in everyday language and recommends products based on a user's skin type and color tone.

Beauty influencers and local shoppers turn out for the opening of the "OLIVE YOUNG K-Beauty Edit" at Sephora's Times Square store in New York on Aug. 20. CJ OLIVE YOUNG

Olive Young draws on more than 47 million customer reviews, as well as skin diagnosis and purchase data. The company plans to expand AI’s role to comparing products and building shopping carts, and is linking its product data with external AI services such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini.

Olive Young also built an in-house system that automates product translation for overseas listings, a job it previously fully outsourced.

"It used to take several weeks per product," Lee Seung-hyo said. "Now translation and review are done within a day."

The company opened its first U.S. store in California in May, alongside a local online mall, and plans to link stores, the app and delivery there as it has in Korea.

“We will bring the know-how we built in Korea linking stores and online services to our global platform,” COO Lee said.





BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]