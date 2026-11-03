Olive Young, Daiso and Musinsa: The trio shopping malls can't live without

Shoppers move through Lotte Mall Belly Town's Cheongnyangni branch in Dongdaemun District, eastern Seoul, on Oct. 24. A Daiso store, which spans 1,652.9 square meters (17,792 square feet) is seen in the back. LIM SUN-YOUNG

Once viewed as the competition, the latest holy trinity of retail is moving in, bringing the allure of crowds and stable rent.

Shopping malls have found their new retail royalty — and it doesn't come with luxury price tags. Olive Young, Daiso and Musinsa are emerging as tenants that shopping complexes can't afford to be without.

On Oct. 24, a Daiso store on the third floor of Lotte Mall Belly Town's Cheongnyangni branch in Dongdaemun District, eastern Seoul, was packed with shoppers browsing the aisles.

The Daiso store spans 1,652.9 square meters (17,792 square feet), making it the largest of the mall's roughly 50 shops. Daiso wasn't the shoppers' only stop, with many carrying bags from Olive Young and Musinsa.

The mall also houses a Musinsa Bag & Cap Club store — a store specializing in bags and caps — on the second floor. An Olive Young store on the first floor also attracts visitors. A 1,984-square-meter Musinsa Standard store — selling apparel from the company's private-label brand — is also set to open on the basement level in December.

That means the mall will have the newest holy trinity of retail — Olive Young, Daiso and Musinsa — spread across four stories from the basement to the third floor. The trio is popularly known in Korea as "Oldamu," a nickname combining the first syllables of their Korean names.

"I think I'll come to this mall often because Daiso, Olive Young and Musinsa are all in one building," an office worker surnamed Lee said.

The three retail brands, known for their ability to draw large crowds, are emerging as major attractions that can make or break the success of shopping malls, department stores, outlets and hypermarkets. The trend has become more pronounced as consumers increasingly seek affordable products that offer good quality for the price.

People pass by a Musinsa Bag & Cap Club store at Lotte Mall Belly Town's Cheongnyangni branch in Dongdaemun District, eastern Seoul, on Oct. 24. LIM SUN-YOUNG

Of the 2,951 Olive Young, Daiso and Musinsa Standard stores nationwide, 467, or around 16 percent, are located in large shopping complexes, according to retail industry sources on Oct. 27.

Musinsa Standard has a particularly strong presence in such facilities, with 36 of its 44 stores, or 82 percent, located in shopping malls, department stores and outlets.

"Just as the competitiveness of department stores' luxury sections has long depended on the presence of the so-called 'E-lou-cha' trio — Hermès, Louis Vuitton and Chanel — people in the industry now say the success of shopping complexes depends on Oldamu," an industry source said.

In the past, major shopping complexes viewed Olive Young, Daiso and Musinsa as competitors on the perception that the three brands were taking customers away from their own stores. But attitudes have shifted as consumers have cut back on luxury purchases while the popularity of the three value-oriented brands has grown.

The three brands also draw a new group of shoppers to shopping complexes, as they have become must-visit destinations for tourists amid the global popularity of K-beauty and K-fashion. Retailers are now changing their strategies to capitalize on the brands' ability to attract customers, hoping that shoppers visiting Olive Young, Daiso or Musinsa will also spend money at other stores and restaurants within their complexes.

People walk in front of an Olive Young store at Lotte Mall Belly Town's Cheongnyangni branch in Dongdaemun District, eastern Seoul, on Oct. 24. LIM SUN-YOUNG

The impact is evident in both sales and customer traffic.

A total of 20,000 customers made purchases at Olive Young, Daiso and Musinsa stores at the Lotte Mall Belly Town Cheongnyangni branch between Oct. 23 and 25, according to Lotte Department Store. The actual number of visitors is estimated to have been more than twice that figure.

At the mall, shoppers could be seen heading to cafes and bakeries on the first floor or clothing stores on the third floor after making purchases at the three brands.

The trio either opened new stores or expanded existing ones at Starfield Market's Ilsan branch starting in June of last year. Sales at the branch between June of last year and June this year rose 90.7 percent compared with the same period a year earlier, while customer traffic increased 134.9 percent.

Starfield Market's Wolgye branch tripled the size of its Olive Young store to 330 square meters (3,552 square feet) in August. The branch saw sales rise 27.1 percent and customer traffic increase 26.6 percent in the two months through Oct. 26 compared with the same period last year.

People visit a Daiso store at Starfield Market's Ilsan branch in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on the shopping complex's opening day on June 26, 2025. EMART

As the "Oldamu" effect becomes increasingly evident, major retailers are stepping up efforts to bring all three brands into their shopping complexes.

Starfield Village's Unjeong branch brought in the three brands one after another between late 2025 and May. Shinsegae Simon's Siheung Premium Outlets also secured all three by June last year.

For shopping complexes, the brands, which generally operate large stores, also help secure stable rental income.

Opening in shopping complexes also benefits the three brands. They can take advantage of shopping mall facilities such as parking lots and restrooms while securing spacious retail locations in areas with heavy foot traffic and convenient transportation.

Shoppers crowd the Musinsa Standard section of the Musinsa Megastore Yongsan, located inside the I'Park Mall in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on its opening day on Dec. 11, 2025. YONHAP

"It's a win-win situation because the interests of both sides align," a Daiso representative said.

Experts say the trend is likely to continue, though the three brands will also need to pay attention to how they manage their growing store networks.

"With consumers increasingly seeking value for money amid high inflation, competition among shopping complexes to attract brands that combine competitive prices, quality and strong brand recognition will continue," Lee Jong-woo, a professor of distribution and marketing at Namseoul University, said. "Rather than focusing solely on expanding their store networks, the three brands should also pay attention to the operation and quality management of individual stores."





BY LIM SUN-YOUNG [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]