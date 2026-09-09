Old name, new colors

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Smilegate’s single-owner era may end after divorce ruling orders major stake transfer
A Seoul court ordered founder Kwon Hyuk-bin to transfer 35 percent of Smilegate Holdings, potentially reshaping governance at the privately held game maker if the ruling stands.
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Unionized members of Naver's metaverse affiliate stage first-ever walkout to protest salary freeze
The union said that it could escalate its collective actions if demands are not met, warning of a full-day strike on Sept. 23 and a five-day strike afterward.
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FTC slaps 3 billion won in fines on six papermakers for rigging bids for agricultural newspaper
Korea's Fair Trade Commission docked a group of paper suppliers for colluding on prices from 2021 to 2025, and referred two companies to prosecutors.
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Amcham makes case for stronger defense industrial ties with U.S. in Assembly seminar
American Chamber of Commerce in Korea CEO James Kim was joined by lawmakers and the heads of U.S. companies in Korea to discuss deepening ties.