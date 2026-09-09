Old name, new colors

An aircraft bearing the Asiana Airlines name but painted in Korean Air's new livery prepares to take off at Gimpo International Airport on Sept. 9.

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Ahead of the launch of the integrated Korean Air, an aircraft bearing the Asiana Airlines name but painted in Korean Air's new livery appeared at Gimpo International Airport on Sept. 9.
An aircraft bearing the Asiana Airlines name but painted in Korean Air's new livery prepares to take off at Gimpo International Airport on Sept. 9.

An aircraft bearing the Asiana Airlines name but painted in Korean Air's new livery prepares to take off at Gimpo International Airport on Sept. 9. 

The two Korea's largest airlines are set to launch an integrated Korean Air on Dec. 17.

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