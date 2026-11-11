Off the sauce, in the sauna: Young Koreans shift spending toward well-being, health

Alcohol consumption among people in their 20s and 30s is giving way to healthy eating, running and sports and water-based rejuvenation.

As 28-year-old office worker Kim Seong-eun wandered through Namdaemun Market in Jung District, central Seoul, a colorful array of exfoliating washcloths and massage products caught her eye.

Kim, who enjoys going to saunas, said she had become curious about the market after watching an Instagram Reel featuring similar items and decided to visit during an afternoon off work.

"There were so many other trendy items to browse, including jade rings, that it was really fun to look around," Kim said while visiting the market on Nov. 4. "I even picked out gifts for my friends."

YUN YOUNG

Spending habits among Koreans in their 20s and 30s are shifting. Late-night drinking is losing its appeal, while spending on exercise, healthy food and activities focused on rest and recovery, such as saunas, is on the rise.

Traditional markets, once largely overlooked by younger shoppers in favor of online retailers, are also emerging as popular destinations for discovering unique finds.

The number of purchases made by customers in their 20s and 30s at household goods stores in Namdaemun Market surged 14.8 times in September compared to January of last year, according to an analysis of transaction data from 2023 through September by Samsung Card, which has 12.23 million customers as of the end of September.

The amount spent also rose 4.8 times over the same period.

Namdaemun Market in Jung District, central Seoul, bustles with shoppers on Nov. 5. PARK HYUN-JU

YUN YOUNG

Videos featuring the market have become popular on social media, with posts promoting early-morning shopping trips and three-hour itineraries through trendy spots.

A scarf vendor nicknamed the "Namdaemun Scarf Man," known for his entertaining sales pitches, has attracted attention, as has the "jadecore" fashion trend featuring jade rings.

Spending on saunas among people in their 20s and 30s in Seoul and Gyeonggi rose 36 percent in September compared with the same month last year, according to Samsung Card data. The increase marked the third consecutive month of growth in the 30-percent range, following gains of 33 percent in July and 34 percent in August.

YUN YOUNG

Interest has also grown in enzyme baths and mugwort moxibustion — wellness treatments traditionally associated with middle-aged and older generations. The number of transactions at businesses offering these services increased 2.6 times in September compared to January 2025.

While late-night drinking has become less popular, enthusiasm for exercise remains strong.

The average number of transactions per person at restaurants and bars between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. among customers in their 20s and 30s fell from 7.2 in the January-to-September period in 2023 to 6.4 during the same period this year, continuing an annual decline.

Various bath products, including exfoliating washcloths, are on display at the Namdaemun Market in Jung District, central Seoul, on Nov. 5. PARK HYUN-JU

Ground appeared to be made up by purchases at sports-related businesses, with 19.7 percent of customers in their 20s and 30s between January and September this year, outpacing the 14.3 percent of shoppers aged 40 and older. The share shopping at specialty running stores rose 2.36 times over three years, while spending per person increased by 31,000 won ($23).

When it comes to food, younger consumers are increasingly opting for less sugar and more protein.

Customers in their 20s and 30s were 22 percent more likely than those aged 40 and older to shop at restaurants specializing in healthy meals such as salads and poke bowls. They were also 87 percent more likely to use online retailers selling chicken breast and other protein-rich foods and 45 percent more likely to purchase low-sugar, zero-sugar and high-protein products at convenience stores.

"People in their 20s and 30s are actively investing not only in healthy diets and exercise but also in physical and mental recovery through activities such as saunas and bathing," a Samsung Card representative said. "This reflects the spread of 'recoverynomics.'"





BY PARK HYUN-JU [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]