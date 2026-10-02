OECD backs Korea’s chip-funded Future Fund

The logo at the entrance of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) headquarters in Paris is pictured on June 7, 2017. AP/YONHAP

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development's (OECD) chief economist called Korea’s plan to invest semiconductor tax windfalls in long-term growth a wise policy choice.

The chief economist of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has described Korea's proposed Future Fund that aims to promote sustainable growth using tax gains from the chip industry as "a wise policy choice," the Ministry of Planning and Budget said Friday.

OECD Chief Economist Stefano Scarpetta made the remark during a meeting with Vice Budget Minister Cho Yong-beom in Paris on the margins of the 14th Korea-OECD International Forum on Budgeting held this week, according to the Budget Ministry.

The Future Fund, which the government plans to launch next year, will channel windfall tax revenue from the semiconductor boom into investments aimed at promoting sustainable economic growth.

The government defines "windfall revenue" as tax earnings exceeding their long-term trend due to structural economic changes or significant economic fluctuations, such as an industrial supercycle.

According to the Budget Ministry, Scarpetta assessed the plan as "a wise policy choice," sharing the view that the fund will contribute to easing volatility in government revenue and promoting strategic investment projects.

The economist noted that Ireland and Norway operate similar programs for future generations.

During the meeting, Cho also briefed Scarpetta on Korea's three megaproject initiatives, as well as investment plans under the Strategic Emerging Engines for Disruptive Innovation program, which covers such areas as small modular reactors, nuclear fusion and renewable energy.



Yonhap