OECD backs Korea’s chip-funded Future Fund

Read more
-
Consumer prices up 2.9% in September
Consumer prices rose 2.9 percent in September, easing from August as falling farm prices partly offset sharply higher petroleum costs.
-
Sober briefing vs. raucous rally: Korea, U.S. remain at odds over Alaska LNG project
The sense of celebration in the Oval Office was contrasted by a subdued explanation in Seoul, with the industry minister striking a prudent tone.
-
Seoul, Washington formalize plans for three U.S. investment projects in joint statement
The two sides outlined investment plans expected to top $200 billion in a move widely considered a concession on Korea’s part.
-
Foreign currency deposits rise to record high of $140.6 billion in August
Outstanding foreign currency-denominated deposits held by residents stood at $140.6 billion at the end of August, up $12.3 billion from a month earlier.