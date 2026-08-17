Nvidia’s Madison Huang to visit LG Electronics’ robot hub

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Seoul races to finalize $200 billion U.S. plan
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources is seeking to settle last-minute issues in a $200 billion U.S. investment plan amid mounting tariff pressure from Washington.
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CJ Group sets goal of 12 trillion won in annual North American sales by 2028
CJ Group aims to lift sales by leveraging synergies across its food, entertainment and beauty businesses.
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Samsung gives scholarships, expands support for science olympiad national team members
Samsung awarded medalists from international math, physics and biology olympiads while expanding its support for Korea's future science and engineering talent.
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Geoje shipyards tell workers to stay home amid record rainfall
Hanwha Ocean and Samsung Heavy Industries instructed their employees to stay home as a torrential downpour made roads impassable and prompted worksite damage checks.