Nvidia's Madison Huang describes meeting with LG Electronics as 'incredible'

Madison Huang, the oldest daughter of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, signs on a CLOiD robot at the site of LG Electronics' data factory in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Aug. 18. NEWS1

The meeting between Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's daughter, who also serves as the senior director of product marketing, and LG affiliate executives came as the Korean firm plans to use Nvidia's platform to train its robots.

Madison Huang, the senior director of product marketing at Nvidia, gave a thumbs-up while leaving a meeting with LG Electronics on Tuesday, as the Korean electronics maker plans to use Nvidia’s platform to train its robots by the end of this year.

Huang, who is also the daughter of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, met with executives of LG affiliates, including LG Electronics CEO Lyu Jae-cheol and LG CNS CEO Hyun Shin-gyoon, for in-depth discussions on future collaboration.

After the meeting, she gave reporters a thumbs-up and described the gathering as “incredible.”

Representatives from Nvidia and LG Electronics also toured the latter’s data factory in Seocho District, southern Seoul. The facility is under construction and is expected to operate around the clock by the end of the year.

The fab, spanning one basement level and three aboveground floors with a total floor area of 10,000 square meters (107,639 square feet), is expected to deploy hundreds of LG Electronics’ humanoid robots, known as LG CLOiD.

LG CLOiD is designed to perform household tasks, such as cleaning. The Seocho factory houses a manufacturing environment — modeled after LG’s washing machine manufacturing plant in Tennessee — and the robots will be deployed there to move, stack and assemble parts.

Madison Huang, the oldest daughter of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, gives a thumbs-up while leaving LG Electronics' research and development campus in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Aug. 18. NEWS1

LG Electronics expects to collect 100,000 total hours of data at the Seocho facility by the end of the year. That amounts to roughly 12 years of nonstop training.

LG plans to then combine the accumulated data with Nvidia’s robotics solutions to enhance the Robot Foundation Model, which serves as the robot’s brain.

Madison Huang reportedly wrote “AMAZING LG” on an LG CLOiD during her visit.

“We will bring together the group’s core capabilities through the ‘One LG’ [initiative] and collaborate with global partners to become a comprehensive robotics company,” LG Electronics CEO Lyu said.

LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang met last Thursday and agreed to collaborate in three areas: robotics, AI factories and mobility.





BY KIM SU-MIN [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]