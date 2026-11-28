Video footage shows a woman identified by Reuters as Alice Huang, right, at a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan, on May 22, 2025. REUTERS/YONHAP

Bloomberg reported that two Chinese companies participating in the Yangtze River Delta Project, a large-scale data center project, had installed server systems powered by Nvidia's Blackwell chips despite U.S. export restrictions

Nvidia’s advanced AI chips, subject to U.S. export controls, were found at a Chinese data center linked to Alice Huang, the Chinese businesswoman with whom Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an extramarital affair, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Citing financial documents submitted to Chinese regulators, Bloomberg reported that two Chinese companies participating in the Yangtze River Delta Project, a large-scale data center project in Shanghai, had installed server systems powered by Nvidia’s Blackwell chips.

According to the documents, Shuoyao Technology secured a 96 million yuan ($14.4 million) loan from Shanghai Innovation Bank, using Nvidia’s GB300 NVL72, a high-performance server rack equipped with 72 Blackwell Ultra GPUs, as collateral.

Another company, Shanghai Kezhan Technology, disclosed that it had a GB200 server powered by Blackwell chips at the same data center when it secured a 90 million yuan loan late last year from a financial leasing company wholly owned by a Shanghai government agency.

Shuoyao is a service provider for Megaspeed, a Singapore-based AI cloud computing company that was formerly led and controlled by Alice Huang. Shanghai Kezhan is also linked to her through its ownership structure, as Chinese business news outlet Caixin reported that she controls its parent company, Tokyo-based NeXPower Japan.

These findings are the first documented evidence that Nvidia’s advanced AI chips have made their way into a Chinese data center despite U.S. restrictions on exports of such semiconductors to China.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, left, and Alice Huang leave a restaurant in Taiwan in May 2025 in this photo from Taiwanese media outlet Nownews. SCREEN CAPTURE

Kang Wei, whom media reports have described as Alice Huang’s husband, heads the data center project.

Bloomberg traced the GB300 server rack’s serial number to Taiwanese server manufacturer Gigabyte Technology through a publicly accessible product warranty database. However, it remains unclear how the equipment arrived in China. Gigabyte declined to disclose the original buyer’s identity or when the equipment was first sold.

The findings also run counter to Jensen Huang’s previous argument that Blackwell-based server systems are too large and heavy to be easily smuggled into China. The GB300 NVL72 rack stands approximately two meters (6.6 feet) tall and can weigh more than 1.5 metric tons.

Megaspeed became Nvidia’s largest customer in Southeast Asia but has since come under U.S. investigation over allegations that it diverted advanced AI chips to China in circumvention of U.S. export controls. The U.S. Commerce Department added the company to its trade blacklist earlier this month.

Bloomberg, however, said that it found no evidence that Megaspeed itself diverted the Blackwell servers identified in the latest report to China. Megaspeed has also denied wrongdoing.

The revelations renew scrutiny of Nvidia’s ability to prevent its advanced semiconductors from reaching China and threaten to pile further pressure on Jensen Huang, who recently returned as CEO after briefly stepping down over the affair scandal.





BY HYEON YE-SEUL [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]