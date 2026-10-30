Nvidia’s $1 billion investment fuels Naver’s AI factory pivot as search competition intensifies

Naver is betting on Nvidia-backed AI factories and Brookfield funding to offset growing threats to its search and e-commerce businesses.

As AI assistants can handle everything from searches to reservations and payments, Naver is turning to AI factories to secure its future.

Korea's major search engine has brought in Nvidia as its third-largest shareholder, despite diluting founder and board Chairman Lee Hae-jin’s stake. The decision reflects its ambition to reinvent itself as an AI infrastructure provider that offers everything from data centers to AI-powered solutions.

Naver has finalized Nov. 6 as the payment date for a $1 billion capital increase through a third-party share allotment to Nvidia, according to a regulatory filing on Friday. After the deal closes, Nvidia will become Naver’s third-largest shareholder with a stake of about 4.5 percent, behind only the National Pension Service and BlackRock. The investment will dilute Lee’s ownership from 4.03 percent to 3.84 percent and move him down from third to fourth place among shareholders.

The investment will help develop AI factories, essentially data centers packed with powerful servers that companies can rent to develop AI systems or run AI-powered services. Brookfield, a global investment firm, will invest up to $9 billion to secure the necessary infrastructure, and Nvidia will provide the GPUs and technology that power it. Naver Cloud will manage the facilities and recruit customers. Naver Cloud will collect fees from corporate customers, pay Brookfield for use of the infrastructure and retain the difference as profit.

The deal with Brookfield gives Naver access to funding and strengthens its ties with a key technology supplier, while Nvidia gains a stake in the company and expands the market for its GPUs.

Naver’s readiness to sacrifice part of its founder’s ownership stake reflects pressure on its core business. Its once-dominant position as a domestic search engine is eroding, and users are leaving. Data from Mobile Index showed that Google’s app reached 47.02 million monthly active users in July, surpassing Naver’s 46.84 million for the first time since 2021.

Naver's Gak Sejong data center NAVER

But the challenges extend to Google itself. Alphabet, Google’s parent company, shares sank 12.6 percent on Thursday after third quarter search advertising results failed to meet Wall Street’s expectations. It marked the largest one-day loss since the company’s market debut.

Search engines are under pressure as “zero-click” behavior rises, with AI providing answers that eliminate the need to visit websites. The trend is evident in Korea, where ChatGPT’s monthly active users rose 25.8 percent from 14.3 million in January to 17.99 million in September.

“Naver is facing much the same challenge as Google, whose core business is also under threat,” said Kim Do-hyeon, a professor of business administration at Kookmin University. “The biggest risk is that AI agents could take over the initial interaction with customers, which would deal a serious blow to both search and e-commerce."

Naver headquarters in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 27, 2025 NEWS1

“The business comes first, not my ownership stake,” Lee said at a meeting concerning the merger with Dunamu in November last year.

Naver aims to start with 55 megawatts of AI factory capacity in the first half of 2027 and eventually expand to 1 gigawatt. The company hopes to export bundled AI solutions that combine its own software and services with Nvidia’s sovereign AI business.

But as concerns over an AI bubble mount, Naver faces the challenge of securing a steady stream of customers to fill its expanding infrastructure capacity.





BY OH HYEON-WOO [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]