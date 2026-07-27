Nvidia to acquire 4.5% stake in Naver with $1 billion investment

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A court decided SK's Chey owes nearly 1 trillion won in divorce. He must decide how to pay it.
From stock-backed loans and share selling, the business powerhouse has several options, but all come with certain risks to his grip on the group.
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'Jjan-tech' takes off as Koreans search for a new way to save — and earn
As prices rise, more Koreans are turning extreme frugality into a way to both cut spending and earn small gains.
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Token tiers: Samsung rations AI access as costs add up.
As Samsung, SK and others now rush to adopt U.S. AI models, rising token costs are forcing strict limits on workplace use, sometimes blunting effectiveness.
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Nearly $1 trillion in deals: Big Tech, Korean chipmakers align to steer future of AI
Samsung and SK are pursuing long-term AI chip and infrastructure deals valued at $950 billion with major U.S. tech companies amid a deepening semiconductor shortage.