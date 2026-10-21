Nvidia taps Samsung Electro-Mechanics for AI chips substrate supply chain

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Cost per task emerges as next test for AI memory boom (KOR)
As HBM demand surges, the key measure for investors may be the total cost of completing AI tasks rather than memory volume alone.
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Cost per task emerges as next test for AI memory boom
As HBM demand surges, the key measure for investors may be the total cost of completing AI tasks rather than memory volume alone.
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Apple's AI-powered Siri to add Korean
Apple is set to add Korean-language support for its generative AI-powered Siri assistant in Korea this month, with expanded integration for local apps including Kakao and Naver.
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Korean Air tests UAM operations on island routes off Incheon
The urban air mobility (UAR) operation tests marked a step toward expanding the technology beyond population centers.