Nvidia surpasses Wall Street forecasts in Q2 on strong AI chip demand

Jensen Huang, president and CEO of Nvidia, waits for a groundbreaking ceremony for an expansion of Coherent's manufacturing facility to begin on June 16, in Sherman, Texas. AP/YONHAP

Nvidia topped earnings forecasts and projected $108 billion in quarterly revenue as demand for AI infrastructure outstrips its supply.

Nvidia's latest quarterly results once again blew past Wall Street's expectations as revenue for the computer chip company's high-end AI chips soared, the latest sign that AI infrastructure spending remains strong.

The company reported on Wednesday net income of $59.69 billion, or $2.46 per share, for the May to July period. That compares to net income of $26.42 billion, or $1.08 per share, in the same quarter last year.

Excluding certain items, earnings were $2.22 per share, well above the $2.09 per share consensus forecast by Wall Street analysts, according to FactSet.

Revenue more than doubled from a year earlier to $96.22 billion, surpassing analysts’ average forecast of $92.27 billion.

“AI has reached its inflection point. It’s doing useful work. Its tokens are productive and profitable. Now, compute is revenue,” said CEO Jensen Huang in a statement.

The Santa Clara, California, company's results have regularly cleared the bar set by analysts in the past three years, often by a wide margin, since Nvidia’s high-end chips emerged as AI’s best building blocks.

Along with higher profit and revenue, however, Nvidia’s operating expenses surged 55 percent to $8.41 billion.

For the current quarter, Nvidia forecast revenue of about $108 billion. Analysts are forecasting $104.86 billion.

If Nvidia hits its revenue target for the August-October period, it will translate into a roughly 89 percent increase from last year — an indication that Nvidia’s phenomenal growth rate is still accelerating. The company said it’s not assuming any data center compute revenue from China in its outlook.

Nvidia expects to grow its revenue in its fiscal year ending January 2028 by about 70 percent, citing surging demand for its AI-powering chips. In fact, the company's growth outlook would be closer to double, based on its customers' own forecasts, if it weren't for challenges in sourcing enough supplies to meet the chip production demand, noted Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress in a call with Wall Street analysts.

Nvidia logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11. REUTERS/YONHAP

Huang also emphasized the supply limitations the company is grappling with.

“Our entire supply chain is challenged,” he told analysts. “At this point we have supply for 70 percent. [...] Our demand is much higher than that.”

Nvidia’s data center segment, which includes its AI data centers and factories business, as well as chip demand from hyperscalers — operators of huge cloud-computing data centers such as Amazon, Meta and Google — reported revenue of $89 billion, up more than twofold from a year earlier.

Capital spending by the top five hyperscalers is expected to reach nearly $800 billion this year and $1.3 trillion in 2027, Kress noted.

On Wednesday, Nvidia and Amazon Web Services announced a plan to deploy 2 million additional Nvidia graphics processing units, and will incorporate Nvidia chips to power its fleet of warehouse robots.

Kress also said the company expects that its computer processing unit revenue will more than double in fiscal 2028, “positioning us as one of the world’s leading server CPU suppliers.”

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok pose for a photo at the T1 Base Camp in Mapo District, western Seoul on June 5. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Nvidia’s shares rose 4.1 percent in after-hours trading following the earnings call. The stock ended the regular trading session 1.6 percent lower and is up 12.4 percent so far this year.

The company’s edge computing segment, which includes chips bringing AI-powered features to computers, game consoles and robotics, among others, posted revenue of $7.2 billion, up 27 percent from the same period last year.

Despite the stellar results and still-rosy outlook, many investors worry about a jarring comedown after a three-year boom that has seen Nvidia’s market value soar from $400 billion at the end of 2022 to roughly $5.2 trillion now.

While AI has powered stock market gains and U.S. economic growth in recent years, there’s been growing skepticism about whether AI will justify the trillions of dollars that are being spent to develop the technology.

The AI industry is also increasingly facing pushback amid objections to the expansion in data centers and fears that the speed with which AI is being adopted could lead to widespread job losses for many Americans.





AP