Nvidia sheds $400 billion in two-day rout over CEO's alleged spy affair

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang gestures on the day of the Invest in Germany Summit in Berlin, Germany, on Oct. 19. REUTERS/YONHAP

The chipmaker's shares fell nearly 10 percent as its board investigates concerns tied to CEO Jensen Huang's admitted affair.

Nvidia has lost about $400 billion in market value over the past two trading sessions, as CEO Jensen Huang faces scrutiny after admitting to being unfaithful to his wife.

Nvidia fell 5.47 percent to close at $168.89 on Tuesday, after a 4.27 percent slide the previous day. The back-to-back declines erased nearly 10 percent of the chipmaker's share price and reduced its market value to slightly above $4 trillion.

Nvidia briefly slipped behind Microsoft to become the world's third-most-valuable company during intraday trading before paring its losses and reclaiming second place.

Huang acknowledged the extramarital affair and apologized in a message to employees on Sunday.

The New York Times previously reported that Huang had an affair with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based cloud provider Megaspeed International, whom U.S. authorities had identified as an informant for Chinese intelligence.

Megaspeed, an Nvidia customer, has been under U.S. investigation over allegations that it helped Chinese entities obtain advanced AI chips subject to U.S. export restrictions.

Nvidia's board opened an independent probe following reports that Huang had become a target of foreign intelligence operatives. The board said there was currently no evidence of any breach of U.S. national security or the company's confidential information. Huang has agreed to cooperate with the inquiry.

The direction of Nvidia's shares may now hinge on the board's findings and whether Huang remains at the helm, according to Wall Street analysts.

CTI video footage shows a woman identified by Reuters as Alice Huang, right, at a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan, on May 22, 2025. REUTERS/YONHAP

Nvidia shares would plummet if Huang were ousted, Jay Goldberg, a Seaport Research Partners analyst who rated the stock a “sell,” told Bloomberg.

The stock rout also took a toll on Huang's personal fortune. His net worth shrank by $16 billion over two days, according to Forbes. He also slipped four places to No. 12 on the world's billionaires list.

Nvidia's stock was already under strain before the scandal broke, weighed down by doubts over whether Big Tech could turn its enormous AI investments into profits.

Tuesday's closing price was 30.6 percent below its intraday peak of $243.37 on Friday. If Nvidia ends this week lower, it would mark the stock's sixth consecutive weekly decline, its longest losing streak since 2012.

Nvidia will release its third quarter results next Tuesday, which could shed light on whether demand for AI chips is holding firm. On Nov. 18, three Republican chairs of House committees have requested a private briefing with Huang about the controversy.

The turmoil at Nvidia has yet to weigh heavily on its major Korean partners, Samsung Electronics and SK hynix.

Samsung Electronics climbed 1.06 percent to 201,000 won ($150) as of 11 a.m. Wednesday. SK hynix rose 2.48 percent to 1.242 million won. The gains followed rallies of 3.9 percent for Samsung Electronics and 5.46 percent for SK hynix on Tuesday.





BY JANG SEO-YUN [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



