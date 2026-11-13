Nvidia reaffirms Korea GPU deployment plan despite Jensen Huang's resignation

The Nvidia logo is seen at the company's Taipei office in Taipei, Taiwan, on Nov. 12. REUTERS/YONHAP

Nvidia will proceed with plans to deploy up to 260,000 GPUs in Korea for AI computing centers despite Jensen Huang's resignation, Seoul's science minister said.

U.S. tech giant Nvidia has confirmed its commitment to deploying up to 260,000 GPUs in Korea in partnership with Korean companies, Seoul's science minister said Friday.

In October, Nvidia announced a plan to supply GPUs to Korea to build large-scale AI factories in the country.

In a post on Facebook, Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon stressed that business cooperation will continue despite Huang's resignation, adding that the Ministry of Science and ICT has held a meeting with Nvidia on pending issues.

The business tie-up plans announced last year involve the Korean government and major industry leaders, including Samsung Electronics, SK Group, Hyundai Motor Group and Naver Cloud, which will each establish their own AI computing centers powered by Nvidia's latest Blackwell GPUs.

A GPU is a high-performance semiconductor chip designed to handle many calculations simultaneously and is widely used to train and run AI models.





Yonhap