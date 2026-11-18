The Nvidia logo, a computer motherboard and a declining stock graph in this graphic from on Nov. 17 REUTERS/YONHAP

Revenue surged 103 percent on year and 20 percent from the second quarter this year, exceeding Wall Street estimates.

Nvidia has posted record revenue for the 14th consecutive quarter shortly after the departure of former CEO and founder Jensen Huang, more than doubling from a year earlier as demand for AI chips soared.

Nvidia’s revenue surged 103 percent on year to $115.8 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2027, according to a corporate disclosure released Tuesday. It also marked a 20 percent increase from the preceding quarter.

The company posted net income of $65.3 billion, up 105 percent year over year. Its adjusted diluted earnings per share was calculated at $2.68 after excluding nonrecurring items. Both sales and earnings per share exceeded Wall Street estimates.

The data center division powered Nvidia’s record-breaking quarter, with revenue more than doubling to $107.6 billion, up 110 percent on year, to represent about 93 percent of the company’s total. Nvidia also started shipments of its next-generation AI computing platform, Vera Rubin NVL72.

The momentum is expected to continue, with a bullish outlook for the fourth quarter. Nvidia forecast $130 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2027, subject to a 3 percent variation, above analysts’ expectations. It excluded data center compute revenue from China from its outlook.

Nvidia’s guidance surpassed the $125.25 billion market estimate compiled by the London Stock Exchange Group.

"This quarter’s report reinforced what we’ve said all along: The franchise is intact and demand hasn’t moved,” David Wagner, a portfolio manager at Aptus Capital Advisors, told Reuters.

Nvidia shares, which had fallen about 28 percent over the past month, rebounded more than 3 percent in after-hours trading following the strong earnings report, sitting at around $161 as of 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Then-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks to the press after attending the AI Ecosystem Reception in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/YONHAP





The blockbuster earnings, however, have done little to dispel questions about the company's leadership. Following Huang’s departure last Thursday, the chipmaker named its chief financial officer, Colette Kress, to lead the company on an interim basis.

Huang opened the door to a possible comeback as Nvidia’s chief executive on Tuesday, his first indication that he would consider returning if the board deemed it beneficial to the company and its shareholders.

However, Nvidia board chair Harvey Jones ruled out Huang’s reinstatement during an earnings conference call later that day.

For Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, the change at Nvidia’s helm presents both opportunities and challenges.

The U.S. AI chip giant’s soaring sales promise stronger demand for their products, but negotiations over future generations of chips must now proceed under new leadership. Higher AI accelerator sales are expected to fuel further growth in the high bandwidth memory (HBM) market.

From left: Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung and then-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang are seen at the AI Summit in San Francisco on July 25. NEWS1

For Korean chipmakers, the immediate risk to existing supply deals appears limited. HBM is designed and tested specifically for the AI accelerators in which it will be used, so replacing a supplier is neither quick nor straightforward. The process requires fresh certification and design adjustments. Industry analysts believe the contracts already in place will help keep delivery schedules intact despite the change at Nvidia’s helm.

Also in the picture is Nvidia's next generation of products. The chipmaker has sought to pair its Vera Rubin AI platform with sixth-generation HBM4 and equip its successor, Rubin Ultra, with more advanced memory.

Samsung Electronics and SK hynix must work out the performance, pricing and supply volume details with the new management team. If Nvidia makes cost reduction a higher priority, it may seek changes to the specifications or shipment schedules of next-generation HBM.

Profitability is another source of uncertainty. Nvidia forecasts a gross margin of 71 to 72 percent for the fourth quarter, down from its third quarter adjusted gross margin of 74.9 percent under nongenerally accepted accounting principles.

The rollout of next-generation systems and rising memory prices are expected to drive up costs. For Korean memory chipmakers, the challenge is to capitalize on stronger demand while preparing for pressure from customers to lower prices.

Nvidia’s management shake-up is also weighing on its Korean partners in AI infrastructure, robotics and self-driving technology. Naver, LG Electronics and Hyundai Motor Group expect their collaborations to remain intact, although shifts in research priorities or investment plans could disrupt business schedules.





BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]