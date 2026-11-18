Then-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, right, embraces Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang after delivering his keynote speech at Computex 2024 in Taipei, Taiwan, on June 2, 2024. REUTERS/YONHAP

The Information reported that Nvidia introduced Alibaba to Alice Huang before U.S. chip export controls tightened, later enabling overseas access to computing capacity.

Nvidia’s sales team introduced Alibaba to Alice Huang, who reportedly had an affair with former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and has been accused of working for Chinese intelligence, in 2022, before Washington began tightening controls on exports of advanced chips to China, according to tech publication The Information.

Huang resigned as CEO Thursday amid the scandal.

The introduction, which The Information reported Tuesday citing unnamed sources, helped Huang secure Alibaba as a customer and gave her the business she needed to obtain bank loans to finance purchases of Nvidia chips, according to the report.

Alibaba later used channels connected to Huang to access or rent Nvidia chips in Southeast Asia after U.S. restrictions on advanced chip exports to China tightened, The Information reported.

The introduction came before the AI boom took off. Nvidia generated about $27 billion in annual revenue at the time, a fraction of its current level, and Alibaba was a major customer buying large volumes of Nvidia’s advanced A100 AI chips.

Huang was then preparing a business that would rent GPUs to cloud companies. That venture later became MegaSpeed.

Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California REUTERS/YONHAP

Huang served as a managing director at MegaSpeed for eight months before stepping down, formally severing her ties with the company.

The regulatory landscape changed only months after Nvidia introduced Huang to Alibaba.

The Joe Biden administration began restricting exports of advanced AI chips to China in August 2022.

After Alibaba began struggling to secure Nvidia chips because of U.S. export restrictions, Nvidia sales representatives again suggested it obtain them through MegaSpeed, according to The Information.

Under the arrangement, MegaSpeed would rent Alibaba computing capacity on servers in Southeast Asia.

The entrance of a building that holds the virtual offices of MegaSpeed in Sydney, on Nov. 12. REUTERS/YONHAP

The Information reported that Huang, a former MegaSpeed executive, used MegaSpeed and Century Litong, a Chinese company with ties to her family, to bring billions of dollars’ worth of banned Nvidia chips into China between 2023 and 2025.

The allegations rest on anonymous sources and media reports, and no court has determined that the conduct was illegal.

Century Litong reportedly became an Nvidia “preferred cloud partner” in October 2023, which gave the Chinese company priority access to chip supplies.

Some of the Nvidia chips obtained by MegaSpeed and Century Litong were later used in data centers operated by Chinese companies such as Alibaba and Tencent, as well as Chinese AI research institutes, according to the report.

The Information said this was the first time details had emerged showing that Nvidia played an active role in connecting Alibaba with Huang.

Then-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, left, and Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang leave a restaurant in Taiwan in May 2025, in this photo from Taiwanese media outlet Nownews. SCREEN CAPTURE

U.S. rules at the time restricted direct sales of advanced chips to China, but they did not completely prohibit Chinese companies from renting or using the chips through overseas operators.

Sources told The Information that Nvidia used such arrangements to maintain ties with Chinese customers and keep Alibaba as a major client. For MegaSpeed, securing a large customer also helped it obtain bank financing.

MegaSpeed was not the only company Nvidia introduced to Alibaba, according to a source, though the identities of the other companies could not be confirmed.





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]