Nvidia finalizes payment of $1 billion, acquires over 4% stake in Naver
Nvidia completed a $1 billion investment in Naver, advancing their joint AI factory and GPU cloud plans.
Nvidia has finalized its payment of $1 billion of investments to Naver on Friday and acquired 4.13 percent of the portal operator's shares through a third-party rights offering.
The Korean company said it has issued over 6.5 million shares through a private placement involving the U.S. chipmaker, after receiving 1.3 trillion won ($1 billion) in proceeds, according to its regulatory filing.
Nvidia's stake acquisition of Naver is set to speed up its joint AI factory venture announced in June. Naver plans to construct GPU-based infrastructure, starting with its Gak Sejong data center in the central city, to expand its GPU-as-a-service businesses.
Yonhap