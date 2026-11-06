Nvidia finalizes payment of $1 billion, acquires over 4% stake in Naver

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, left, and Naver founder Lee Hae-jin pose for a photo at the headquarters of Naver in Seongnam, Gyeonggi on June 8. YONHAP

Nvidia has finalized its payment of $1 billion of investments to Naver on Friday and acquired 4.13 percent of the portal operator's shares through a third-party rights offering.

The Korean company said it has issued over 6.5 million shares through a private placement involving the U.S. chipmaker, after receiving 1.3 trillion won ($1 billion) in proceeds, according to its regulatory filing.

Nvidia's stake acquisition of Naver is set to speed up its joint AI factory venture announced in June. Naver plans to construct GPU-based infrastructure, starting with its Gak Sejong data center in the central city, to expand its GPU-as-a-service businesses.





Yonhap