Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's daughter cancels planned Korea visit

Madison Huang, the senior director of product marketing for Nvidia Omniverse and daughter of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, delivers a lecture on women's leadership in the AI era at Seoul National University in Gwanak District, southern Seoul, on April 28. YONHAP

Madison Huang will not attend Nvidia AI Day Seoul 2026, though the event is expected to proceed as scheduled.

A planned visit to Korea by Madison Huang, a senior director at Nvidia and the daughter of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jensen Huang, has been abruptly canceled, sources said Saturday.

The younger Huang had planned to visit Korea on Sunday to attend the "Nvidia AI Day Seoul 2026" event, set for Monday and Tuesday at the Coex exhibition center in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, and meet with Korean government officials.

But her scheduled trip was abruptly called off due to "family issues," the sources said, without disclosing details.

Some industry observers speculate the cancellation may have been influenced by foreign news reports alleging that U.S. intelligence officials believe a woman who had a close relationship with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was a spy working for China.

Despite Huang's absence, the Nvidia-hosted event is expected to take place as scheduled, according to the sources.





Yonhap