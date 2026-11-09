Nvidia CEO controversy raises concerns over U.S. AI chip curbs for Samsung and SK hynix

From left: Rebellions CEO Park Sung-hyun, SK Telecom Chief Technology Officer Jung Suk-geun and Nvidia Vice President of NVLink Fusion Ashish Karandikar pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of understanding on AI infrastructure cooperation at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 9. YONHAP

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s reported personal controversy has raised concerns that tighter U.S. AI chip export controls on China could affect Nvidia and its Korean memory suppliers, Samsung Electronics and SK hynix.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's acknowledgment of an extramarital affair, reportedly with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of espionage, has raised concerns in Korea's semiconductor industry over whether the controversy could prompt Washington to tighten AI chip export controls on China, potentially disrupting the Korean chipmakers that supply Nvidia.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, left, and Alice Huang leave a restaurant in Taiwan in May 2025, in this photo from Taiwanese media outlet Nownews. SCREEN CAPTURE

The stakes are particularly high for Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, which supply the advanced memory chips that power Nvidia's AI accelerators. Any disruption to Nvidia's chip development, production or sales could have ripple effects across the Korean semiconductor industry.

Park Se-yeon, an analyst at Hanwha Investment & Securities, cautioned against drawing a direct link between Huang's personal controversy and the outlook for Korean chipmakers, saying their share prices would ultimately depend on U.S. export-control decisions and any resulting changes to Nvidia's customer relationships and contracts.

“The impact on the domestic supply chain needs to be judged once the content of actual measures and the customers they apply to are confirmed,” Park said in a report.

Park also cautioned against conflatingthe reported investigation into Megaspeed, the Singapore-based data center company where the woman once worked, with changes in U.S. export policy. Guidance issued by the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security on May 31 reaffirmed restrictions dating back to 2023, requiring a license to export advanced AI chips to Chinese companies even when they buy through overseas subsidiaries. The guidance did not impose new restrictions or require data centers already using the chips to halt existing operations.

Huang's outsize influence over Nvidia's strategy and operations has added to the uncertainty. A prolonged investigation, particularly if it uncovers evidence that confidential corporate information was compromised, could complicate the company's product road map and investment plans.

President Donald Trump, left, and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang point from stage at the U.S. Institute of Peace, on Oct. 8 in Washington. AP/YONHAP

The controversy also comes against the backdrop of Huang's repeated calls for Washington to ease restrictions on AI chip exports to China. The Nvidia chief has argued that U.S. export controls have backfired by accelerating China's shift toward domestically developed alternatives, including chips made by Huawei, while undermining Nvidia's ability to compete in the Chinese market.

On Sunday, Huang acknowledged having an extramarital affair, which reports said was with a Chinese entrepreneur suspected of ties to Chinese intelligence. Nvidia's board has launched an independent investigation into whether the relationship resulted in the disclosure of confidential corporate information or information relevant to U.S. national security.

“While the board has no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, the board's inquiry will examine all available information,” Nvidia's board said in a statement.

“Jensen fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it.”

The woman at the center of the controversy has been identified in reports as Alice Huang, also known by her Chinese name, Huang Le (no relation). A former executive at Megaspeed, she had been under surveillance by U.S. intelligence authorities, The New York Times reported, over suspicions that she approached the Nvidia chief to obtain sensitive information about advanced AI chips and developments within the U.S. government.

Megaspeed has also reportedly faced scrutiny over allegations that it helped Chinese companies obtain Nvidia chips in violation of U.S. export restrictions.

The allegations have raised questions about whether Washington could further restrict Nvidia’s export licenses for China, as well as its chip supply arrangements with third countries.

Any tightening of restrictions could force Nvidia to adjust its sales and production plans, potentially affecting orders for high-end memory chips from Samsung and SK hynix.

Attention is now turning to the findings of the board’s independent investigation and a closed-door briefing requested by three Republican U.S. House committee chairs for Nov. 18. Both could provide better clarity on the extent of any information exposure and the potential regulatory fallout.

Adding to the uncertainty, speculation has emerged across multiple reports that Nvidia may be seeking to have TSMC produce memory chips, a potentially detrimental move for Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, although TSMC has denied the reports through a spokesperson to global media outlets.

The controversy has already prompted Nvidia to take a more low-key approach to its events in Korea.

Attendees enter a session at Nvidia AI Day Seoul 2026 at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 9. The two-day event features keynotes by Nvidia’s technology leaders, 15 breakout sessions across three tracks, AI agent demonstrations and hands-on workshops for developers. NEWS1

Madison Huang, a senior director at Nvidia and the CEO's daughter, abruptly canceled her planned visit to Seoul for Nvidia AI Day, held Monday at Coex in southern Seoul, following her father's public acknowledgment of the affair.

Nvidia Korea cited “family issues” for the cancellation.

During her visit, Madison Huang had been scheduled to discuss physical AI cooperation with Korean government officials and businesses, including a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Science and ICT Minister Bae Kyung-hoon.

A photo session with Kakao Mobility and an evening visit to AI chip startup Rebellions' headquarters in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, were also called off.

Nvidia AI Day is part of a series of regional events for developers and researchers, separate from the company's flagship annual GTC conference.

On Monday, Nvidia announced a partnership with mobile carrier SK Telecom and AI chip startup Rebellions to develop AI data center infrastructure combining Nvidia's GPUs with Rebellions' neural processing units (NPUs).

Under the agreement, the three companies will develop a server system that integrates Nvidia GPUs and Rebellions' Rebel R200 NPUs within the same rack.

Using Nvidia's NVLink Fusion interconnect technology and MGX rack architecture, the system will allow the two types of processors to operate within a shared infrastructure.

SK Telecom plans to deploy and test the system at its AI data center before exploring commercial applications. The carrier aims to offer computing capacity to government agencies and private-sector customers through an application programming interface, under a service model it calls “sovereign tokens.”

Separately, Kakao Mobility signed an agreement with Nvidia to advance Level 4 autonomous driving technology in Korea.

The initial project will focus on Kia's purpose-built vehicles, building on a partnership Kakao Mobility established with the automaker in July to develop and supply vehicles for Level 4 autonomous driving services.





BY LEE JAE-LIM [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]