Nvidia bets $300 million on Korea's AI future with KAIST lab

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Korea raises 2027 foreign aid budget with focus on AI, health care, climate resilience
The government’s 6.3 trillion won ODA plan for 2027 expands support for health care, culture and flood and drought prevention while making AI a flagship priority.
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Samsung, Hyundai chiefs join AI power circle led by Jensen Huang
Samsung’s Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai’s Euisun Chung have joined a high-profile AI advisory board alongside Jensen Huang and other global tech leaders ahead of a Silicon Valley summit.
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Kospi opens higher on extended tech rally
Stocks opened higher as strong Alphabet earnings reinforced AI demand, even as investors watched Middle East tensions and rising oil prices.
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Samsung lowers Galaxy Z Fold 8 price, raises Ultra to foil foldable iPhone plans
Samsung unveiled a two-track foldable strategy in London, keeping the wider Galaxy Z Fold 8 relatively accessible while lifting the Ultra's price as it prepares for Apple's expected foldable iPhone.