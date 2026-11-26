Nvidia senior adviser Jay Puri, center left, and Cenly Chen, right, are seen at a party in April. SCREEN CAPTURE

Another top Nvidia figure is under scrutiny, this time over his marriage to a former executive of Super Micro Computer, the server maker at the center of a China chip-smuggling case.

Jay Puri, an Nvidia senior adviser and longtime confidant of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, married Cenly Chen, former chief growth officer of Super Micro Computer, in March after dating her for several years, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Wednesday. The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is also looking into Chen, according to the report.

The report comes weeks after Huang stepped down as CEO amid reports of extramarital affairs, and then was reinstated by Nvidia's board on Monday.

Puri joined Nvidia in 2005 and worked there until June this year, when he stepped back to become an adviser. He was once known as Nvidia's third most powerful figure.

Chen graduated from Fudan University, a prestigious school in Shanghai, and built her career in the U.S. information technology industry. She joined Super Micro in 2008, rose through the sales ranks and became chief growth officer, before leaving the company this year to become CEO of ChronoScale, a cloud service company spun off from another Nvidia partner.

The marriage of two successful executives drew scrutiny first because of Super Micro's role in a case over servers with Nvidia AI chips allegedly smuggled to China. The company uses Nvidia chips to make high-performance, energy-efficient servers and was once a major customer accounting for about 9 percent of Nvidia's revenue.

The U.S. Justice Department in March charged three people — a Super Micro co-founder, a sales manager and an outside broker — with violating export control laws. They are accused of secretly shipping U.S.-assembled servers equipped with Nvidia AI chips to China through a Southeast Asian company. Prosecutors allege at least $510 million worth of Super Micro servers were diverted to China.

Chen was not charged but has come under FBI scrutiny. The FBI recently questioned people connected to Super Micro and requested information about senior executives, including Chen, according to the WSJ.

Chen led the sales team responsible for securing Nvidia chips and made full use of her relationship with Puri at work, telling colleagues in internal meetings to come to her with any Nvidia-related issues, the WSJ reported. Employees at both companies widely knew about the relationship, and the two had overlapping business interests while they were dating, WSJ added.

Chen has denied the report’s allegations, saying she had never used personal relationships to gain an advantage in business.







BY KIM KI-HWAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



