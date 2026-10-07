Nuri rocket to launch at 12:25 p.m

The Nuri space rocket takes off from Naro Space Center in Goheung, Jeonnam-Gwangju, on Nov. 27. YONHAP

Korea's homegrown rocket will lift off Wednesday carrying 15 satellites for security and disaster monitoring.

Korea will launch its homegrown Nuri rocket at 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA) announced.

It is set to take off from the Naro Space Center in Goheung County, Jeonnam-Gwangju.

The rocket will carry 15 satellites, including five that will form part of Korea's first microsatellite constellation to be launched from home soil.

The satellites will monitor Korea and surrounding areas for national security and disaster response.





BY LEE JIAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]