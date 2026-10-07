Nuri rocket to launch at 12:25 p.m

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LIVE: Korea to launch Nuri rocket at 12:25 p.m.
Korea's homegrown Nuri rocket was moved to the Naro Space Center launchpad yesterday ahead of a scheduled launch today.
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Nuri rocket set for 5th launch to place 15 satellites into orbit
Korea's Nuri rocket is scheduled for its fifth launch, carrying 15 satellites including five Neonsat microsatellites for national security and disaster monitoring.
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Industry minister says Alaska LNG has 'strategic value' as global energy routes shift
The latest position follows a tense week after U.S. Donald Trump announced seemingly unilaterally that Seoul will invest at least $50 billion.
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Genesis launches first hybrid, the GV80, at lower-than-expected price
Genesis launched its first hybrid SUV at under 80 million won, pairing stronger performance and better fuel economy as its pivots from its earlier all-EV plan.