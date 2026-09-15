Number of minors with over 100 million won in domestic stocks nearly doubles in a year

A person works at Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul on Sept. 8 as the Kospi closed at 6,954.52, down 40.87 points, or 0.58 percent, from the previous session. YONHAP

Approximately 5,400 minors held at least $73,800 in listed stocks last year, with about another 10,000 holding between 50 million to 100 million won.

The number of minors holding at least 100 million won ($73,800) worth of domestically listed stocks nearly doubled in a year, even as the overall number of minor shareholders declined, data showed Tuesday.

Approximately 5,400 minors held at least 100 million won worth of domestically listed stocks as of the end of last year, up 92.9 percent from about 2,800 at the end of 2024, according to data from the Korea Securities Depository (KSD) obtained by People Power Party Rep. Park Sung-hoon, a member of the National Assembly’s Political Policy Committee.

The number of minors holding between 50 million won and 100 million won surged 127.3 percent over the same period, from approximately 4,400 to around 10,000.

By contrast, the number of minor shareholders with relatively small holdings either declined or grew at a slower pace than those with larger portfolios.

The approximate number holding less than 10 million won fell from 676,600 to 606,800. Those holding between 10 million won and 50 million won increased 64.4 percent, from about 89,600 to around 147,300.

The overall number of minors holding stocks declined last year, which reversed the upward trend.

That figure fell by about 3,800, from roughly 773,400 at the end of 2024 to around 769,600 at the end of last year. The number had steadily increased from about 656,300 in 2021 to around 753,300 in 2022, 761,700 in 2023 and 773,400 in 2024.

Despite the decline in the number of shareholders, the value of stocks they held rose sharply. The market value of stocks owned by minors jumped 57.2 percent from 4.65 trillion won in 2024 to 7.31 trillion won last year.

The trend was particularly pronounced among children under 10.

The number of shareholders under 10 fell by about 22,600, from approximately 254,700 in 2024 to around 232,100 last year. Over the same period, however, the market value of their stock holdings rose 47 percent from 1.25 trillion won to 1.84 trillion won.

The figures show that the increase reflected not a rise in the number of minors owning stocks, but an increase in the value of holdings among those who already had sizable portfolios.

The KSD calculates the value of stock holdings using closing prices on the final trading day of each year. The sharp rise in Korea’s stock market last year therefore also contributed to the increase in the value of existing holdings.

Screens at Hana Bank’s trading room in central Seoul show the Kospi, Kosdaq and dollar-won exchange rate on Sept. 15. NEWS1

Minor investors largely bought Korean blue chip stocks such as Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, as well as exchange-traded funds (ETF) tracking major U.S. stock indexes.

Among individual stocks, Samsung Electronics recorded the largest net purchases by minor accounts at 51.5 billion won, based on data compiled by a major Korean brokerage as of Thursday. SK hynix followed with 34.9 billion won, while Hyundai Motor ranked third with 10.9 billion won.

Samsung Electronics preferred shares followed with 4.1 billion won in net purchases, along with Naver at 3.8 billion won, Daishin Securities preferred shares at 2.9 billion won, SYTS at 2.2 billion won, Doosan Enerbility at 2.1 billion won, Korea Electric Power Corporation at 1.8 billion won and LS Electric at 1.8 billion won.

Among ETFs, Tiger U.S. S&P 500 recorded the largest net purchases at 25 billion won. Kodex U.S. Nasdaq 100 followed with 13.9 billion won, Kodex U.S. S&P 500 with 10.2 billion won and Tiger U.S. Nasdaq 100 with 8.9 billion won, which put funds tracking major U.S. stock indexes among the most heavily purchased products.

“The fact that stock holdings by minors have surpassed 7 trillion won means stock investment is no longer the domain of adults alone,” Rep. Park said. “Apart from the positive aspect of broadening participation in investment, we need to closely examine whether loopholes for improper gifting or gaps in scrutiny over the sources of funds arise as parents transfer assets into their children’s names.”





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



