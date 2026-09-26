Number of international flight passengers up almost 10% despite hikes in oil prices  

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Medal-less again: Korea fails to place marathoner on podium for fourth Asian Games
Japan claimed gold, preserving its standing as Asia's top marathon nation. India, long a marginal presence in the event, delivered a surprise with Sawan Barwal, who took silver.
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Inaugural World Korean Week to bring thousands of overseas Koreans to Incheon
The five-day event is expected to draw around 2,000 overseas Koreans for a Korean leaders convention, the World Korean Business Convention and other programs.
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Korea beats China to reach women's basketball final
Korea's victory against China marks a step closer to its first Asiad gold medal in 12 years.
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Number of foreigners in Korea reaches 2.8 million in August
While the total number of foreign nationals rose from 2.73 million in August 2025, this year's August figure marked a decline from 2.9 million in July.