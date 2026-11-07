NPS faces scrutiny as limited buying fails to cushion Kospi sell-off

Korea’s largest pension fund bought little during the sell-off, fueling concerns that relaxed rebalancing rules have reduced its capacity to support the market.

For years, Korea’s pension funds have helped steady the stock market when investors rushed for the exits. But as the Kospi tumbled more than 6 percent on Friday, the funds did little of the buying that had cushioned previous market crashes, renewing scrutiny of whether the National Pension Service (NPS), the country’s largest institutional investor, has left itself too little room to intervene.

At the center of the debate is the NPS, whose domestic stock holdings have swelled during the market's prolonged rally. Its decision to ease investment rules that would normally require it to sell shares as prices rise has drawn criticism for leaving it with limited room to buy when the market falls.

On Friday, the Kospi fell 6.02 percent to 5,059.69. Foreign investors sold a net 262.6 billion won ($192.6 million) worth of shares, while pension funds, including the NPS, bought just 29 billion won worth, according to Korea Exchange data released Saturday. That amounted to only 11 percent of foreign investors' net sales, and barely more than half the 50.8 billion won purchased by retail investors.

A screen at Korea Exchange's offices in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, shows the Kospi ending at 5,059.69 on Nov. 7, down 6.02 percent, or 324.11 points, from the previous day. NEWS1

The pattern was similar over the preceding five trading days, from Oct. 30 to Thursday. Foreign investors sold a net 9.37 trillion won worth of shares. Retail investors stepped in to buy 4.03 trillion won, absorbing the equivalent of 43 percent of the foreign sell-off. Pension funds bought 1.41 trillion won, roughly a third as much as retail investors.

It was a striking departure from the turmoil of March and April 2025, when U.S. tariff shocks sent the Kospi below 2,500 and pension funds emerged as some of the market's biggest buyers.

From Dec. 4, 2024, the day after former President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, through the U.S. tariff-driven market turmoil the following spring, pension funds bought a net 8.35 trillion won worth of shares on the Kospi. That was nearly half the 19.14 trillion won sold by foreign investors and more than four times the 1.89 trillion won purchased by retail investors.

The funds had played a similar role during the Covid-19 induced crash in March 2020, buying a net 3 trillion won worth of shares in a single month as the pandemic sent markets tumbling. In January and February of that year, before the crash, they had purchased less than 300 billion won combined.

The National Pension Service’s Northern Seoul Regional Headquarters in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, is pictured on Oct. 18. NEWS1

This time, however, the NPS entered the downturn with a much larger share of its assets already tied up in Korean stocks.

At the end of 2024, domestic equities accounted for just 11.5 percent of the NPS portfolio, below its target of 15.4 percent. By the end of 2025, the share had climbed to 18.1 percent. It reached 21.4 percent at the end of January and, as rising stock prices inflated the value of existing holdings, 29.4 percent by the end of May.

Under normal rules, such an increase would trigger rebalancing, a process in which the pension fund sells shares to keep its investments within predetermined limits. The rules are designed to prevent the fund from becoming too heavily exposed to any one asset class, regardless of how markets are performing.

But in January, the National Pension Fund Management Committee temporarily waived requirements to rebalance the portfolio when domestic stock holdings exceeded the permitted range.

In May, it took a further step, raising the target allocation for domestic stocks from 14.9 percent to 20.8 percent and widening the range within which holdings could fluctuate. The committee also reduced the maximum amount of shares the fund could sell in a single day to adjust its portfolio.

The changes were meant to prevent the pension fund, one of the country's largest investors, from dumping large volumes of shares onto the market all at once during the rally.

But what helped keep shares from flooding the market on the way up may have limited the fund's ability to buy on the way down.

The consequences were apparent on Oct. 15, a day dubbed Black Thursday, when the Kospi plunged 7.57 percent. Foreign investors sold more than 3.6 trillion won worth of shares, while pension funds bought only about 35 billion won.

Yoon Seok-myung, honorary research fellow at the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs, said the NPS could have been in a stronger position had it followed its original rebalancing rules.

“Had the fund reduced its domestic stock holdings during the rally, it could have helped cool an overheating market,” Yoon said. “The fund could also have realized gains and had more room to buy shares when prices fell.”

For Yoon, the issue goes beyond the fund's ability to cushion a market downturn.

“Rebalancing rules exist precisely to prevent investment decisions from being swayed by market conditions,” he said. “Because those rules were changed whenever it seemed necessary, even the golden opportunity for structural pension reform has been missed.”





BY KIM DA-YOUNG [kim.juyeon2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



