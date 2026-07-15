Norway football star Haaland's Korean-made hair tie sells out, says manufacturer

Norway star striker Erling Haaland waves to fans after the second match of the Coupang Play Series between Atlético Madrid and Manchester City FC at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Mapo District, western Seoul, on July 30, 2023. NEWS1

The hair tie worn by Norway's star striker Erling Haaland at this year's FIFA World Cup is attracting growing attention after it was revealed to have been made by a Korean firm, company officials said Wednesday, adding that the custom-made hairpiece has already sold out.

The Kknekki hair tie, produced by Dooji, a company located in the Namsan Industrial Complex in Chuncheon, Gangwon, caught the attention of football fans after Haaland wore it in every World Cup match, the officials said.

Kknekki is a brand developed by Dooji CEO Cho Hyun-tae, who is from Hamyang, South Gyeongsang, and is derived from a Gyeongsang dialect word meaning "thread" or "string."

The piece worn by Haaland at the World Cup, or the Haaland Edition, was custom-made, featuring colors selected by Haaland himself, according to company officials.

Cho's relationship with Haaland began at a Premier League match.

After learning that Haaland was using his product, Cho made and presented him with a custom hair tie that matched the colors of his club, Manchester City.

Cho entered the European market in 2015 by signing a license agreement with Norwegian company Bon Dep. Even after transferring the distribution and trademark rights in 2023, he has continued to manufacture the product at the Chuncheon factory under exclusive production rights, the company officials said.

Kknekki is known for its durability and comfortable fit, staying in place without stretching out even during vigorous exercise or heavy sweating, they added.

Amid a recent surge in orders, the company is said to have posted record sales in a short period.





Yonhap