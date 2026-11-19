Spending at Korea’s major chains has more than doubled as K-content and social media turn everyday shopping into a tourist activity.

For a growing number of American and Canadian visitors, a trip to a Korean convenience store has become almost as essential as a stop at a palace, K-pop merchandising shop or a K-beauty brand.

They come for a can of Cass beer, a Coca-Cola and Orion Poca chips to take back to the hotel — a seemingly ordinary shopping trip fueled by a growing appetite for Korean culture, food and everyday consumer brands, amplified by the global reach of K-content.

Although Asian tourists still account for a much larger share of arrivals, and their numbers are growing significantly faster than those from North America, North American tourists are driving a disproportionate increase in convenience store sales, according to credit card data from Korea’s three largest convenience store chains, which offer foreign visitors a low-cost, accessible way to experience Korean brands firsthand as the global popularity of Korean culture translates into demand for the country’s everyday consumer products





Sales to North American customers jumped 134.5 percent on year at GS25 from January to September, compared with 56.5 percent for customers with cards issued in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. CU and 7-Eleven reported increases of 122.2 percent and 119 percent, respectively, among North American customers, according to data provided by the three chains. Sales to visitors from the aforementioned Asian regions at the two chains rose 71.5 percent and 160 percent, respectively.

The sharp spending increase outpaced the growth in North American tourist arrivals. The number of visitors from the United States and Canada rose 11.4 percent over the same period to 1.45 million, according to the Tourism Knowledge Information System run by the Korea Culture and Tourism Institute. By comparison, arrivals from China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau increased 29.1 percent to 7.92 million.

“The influence of K-content, from food and music to shopping, has spread beyond Asia to North America and brought more tourists to Korea," said a spokesperson for GS25. "Popular products and convenient services at Korean convenience stores, shared mainly on social media, appear to be drawing North American customers."

BGF Retail, which operates CU, said K-culture sights and foods such as gimbap (seaweed rice rolls), dumplings and Buldak ramyeon that spread through films and shows on Netflix last year, such as “KPop Demon Hunters” (2025), “made North American tourists curious about Korean culture and daily life.”

People stand outside 7-Eleven's NewWave Myeongdong branch in Jung District, central Seoul, on Nov. 17 KIM MIN-YOUNG

7-Eleven's Korean operator also pointed to social media. “Content such as ‘convenience store combos’ and ‘convenience store hauls’ by North American influencers on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube Shorts has drawn huge interest, and visiting a convenience store has become a trendy activity on a trip to Korea,” the company said.

“They see Korean convenience stores not as simple retailers but as an experiential tourism product, a place to enjoy everyday culture,” said Lee Hong-joo, a professor of consumer economics at Sookmyung Women’s University, while adding, “North Americans are keeping the consumption habits they are used to, while also wanting to experience new products and a new shopping environment in Korea."

Beer, energy drinks and carbonated beverages were among North American shoppers’ top categories at CU and 7-Eleven. GS25’s best-selling items for the demographic were Pocari Sweat, Coca-Cola, Jeju Samdasoo bottled water, Cass beer and Binggrae Banana Milk, all beverages.

Shoppers from China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau filled their baskets differently, favoring dairy, desserts and ready-to-eat food. Blueberry Greek yogurt topped GS25’s list for the consumer category, followed by banana milk, Dubai chewy cookies, strawberry milk and marinated boiled eggs, while ramyeon and yogurt ranked high at CU and 7-Eleven. Banana Milk was the only item on both groups’ top five at GS25.

Prof. Lee explained that visitors likely eat their main meals at restaurants, which pushes drinks to the top of their convenience store purchases, and late opening hours also let visitors stop in after a day of sightseeing and pick up drinks to take back to their accommodation.





BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung@joongang.co.kr]