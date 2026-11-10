'No permanent friends': Nvidia’s two-track play may reduce Korean chipmakers to subcontractors

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang wipes his face during the Invest in Germany Summit in Berlin on Oct. 19. REUTERS/YONHAP

In pushing TSMC to produce cutting-edge DRAM, the U.S. behemoth would gain more control as the Taiwanese firm reverses its policy of not competing with customers such as SK hynix.

Nvidia is keeping Korea’s memory chipmakers close while reportedly pushing Taiwan’s TSMC into the memory business, a two-track approach that experts warn could leave Samsung Electronics and SK hynix as mere subcontractors.

Samsung and SK hynix supply the high bandwidth memory (HBM) that powers Nvidia’s AI chips. But as Nvidia leans on TSMC, industry sources worry that control over how memory is designed and made could tilt toward Nvidia and TSMC.

The Taiwanese chipmaker has begun drawing up plans to produce 3-D dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) at Nvidia’s request, the U.S. tech news outlet The Information reported Friday, noting that the company is weighing whether to build a new plant or convert an existing one.

Unlike conventional DRAM, which lays memory cells out on a single layer, 3-D DRAM stacks them vertically to pack more capacity into the same footprint.

TSMC maintained the next day that it remains focused on contract chipmaking, its core business. The statement echoed the company's founding principle that it “never competes with its customers.”

SK hynix, one of those customers, relies on TSMC to make the base dies for its HBM4 chips. A base die sits at the bottom of an HBM stack and links the memory layers above it to the processor.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang introduces the Vera Rubin architecture during a keynote speech on the sidelines of the Computex trade show in Taipei on June 1. REUTERS/YONHAP

Nvidia unveiled NVHBM, its own custom HBM, in August. The design moves the memory controller off the processor and into the base die for a more compact design. Nvidia reportedly asked Samsung, SK hynix and Micron last month to have their NVHBM base dies made on TSMC’s 3-nanometer process.

A memory shortage is driving Nvidia’s push. HBM supply has failed to keep up with AI demand, and prices keep climbing. GPUs, meanwhile, are hitting what the industry calls the memory wall, where processors compute faster than memory can feed them data.

Designing memory structures and interfaces itself would let Nvidia boost performance and rely less on any single supplier. TSMC has reasons of its own. Because TSMC needs HBM to finish Nvidia’s GPUs, more say over memory production could cut GPU shipment delays and win TSMC a bigger share of the AI chip supply chain.

Nvidia's NVHBM shown on Nvidia Developer website during its announcement on Aug. 25. SCREEN CAPTURE

TSMC could claim the most lucrative parts of the memory business without building a DRAM plant, according to Kwon Seok-joon, a chemical engineering professor at Sungkyunkwan University, who sees four ways to get there. TSMC could make more base dies or take the lead in stacking and integrating chips through hybrid bonding, which joins chips directly without the tiny solder bumps used today. Other options include teaming up with Taiwanese DRAM makers and producing the peripheral circuits that run 3-D DRAM.

“Going forward, Korean companies need to become co-designers of the base die,” Kwon said. “Securing mass production capability in hybrid bonding before TSMC does should be their last line of defense. They need to diversify their custom HBM customers to Google, AMD, Meta and others and protect their design sovereignty outside Nvidia.”

Hybrid bonding is expected to become essential once HBM stacks reach around 20 layers. If TSMC takes over that step as well, Nvidia and TSMC could control the design and manufacturing of the finished product even as SK hynix keeps supplying the DRAM core dies. The balance of power in the supply chain would shift without the alliance ever breaking.

An HBM4E wafer, a next-generation high bandwidth memory product, signed by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is displayed at SK hynix's booth during Computex 2026 at the Nangang Exhibition Center in Taipei, Taiwan, on June 2. SK HYNIX

“If Korea’s two memory giants fail to take the lead in base dies, bonding and heat treatment as HBM moves to 20 layers or more, they could be reduced to subcontractors that supply nothing but DRAM cells,” a former SK hynix executive said.

Nvidia is also courting Korean partners beyond memory. It signed a memorandum of understanding with SK Telecom and the AI chip startup Rebellions at Nvidia AI Day Seoul 2026 held at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Monday.

The MOU came out of talks between Nvidia and the Ministry of Science and ICT on linking homegrown neural processing units (NPU) to Nvidia systems through NVLink Fusion, an Nvidia platform that lets accelerators designed by other companies run inside Nvidia’s AI computing systems.

SK Telecom plans to pair Rebellions’ NPUs with Nvidia’s GPUs in a single AI computing system at the data centers it is building.

The MOU gives Korean AI chip companies a chance to prove their technology and expand their business, and gives Nvidia a way to widen an ecosystem built around its own connection technology.

Nvidia has invested in Point2 Technology, a Korean startup that develops chip interconnect technology, and plans to put more money into Korean startups Motif Technologies, RLWRLD and Upstage. Nvidia called the investments an extension of its work with Korea’s startup and venture ecosystem.

"In business, there are no permanent friends or allies," Kim Yong-seok, the head of Gachon University’s semiconductor education center, said. "Academia should step up forward-looking research on 2.5-D and 3-D packaging, HBM interfaces and high-performance memory system design. The government should help train engineers who can design logic and memory together and expand the related infrastructure."

BY LEE YOUNG-KEUN, IM SOUNG-BIN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]