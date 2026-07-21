No cap, gas is expensive

Fuel prices are displayed at a gas station in Seoul on July 21 after President Lee Jae Myung signaled that the government could tighten the fuel price cap.

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Fuel prices are displayed at a gas station in Seoul on July 21 after President Lee Jae Myung signaled that the government could tighten the fuel price cap. Speaking at a Cabinet meeting, Lee cited the worsening situation in the Middle East and said the government may strengthen the measure instead of easing or scrapping it as originally planned. The cap has been in place for more than four months.

Fuel prices are displayed at a gas station in Seoul on July 21 after President Lee Jae Myung signaled that the government could tighten the fuel price cap. Speaking at a Cabinet meeting, Lee cited the worsening situation in the Middle East and said the government may strengthen the measure instead of easing or scrapping it as originally planned. The cap has been in place for more than four months.

business seoul lee jae myung middle east gas station photo fuel price cap

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