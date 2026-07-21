No cap, gas is expensive

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Kakao silence
Members of the Kakao labor union hold a rally with picket signs outside KakaoBank's headquarters in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on July 21.
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Military eases development restrictions around Susaek airfield near Seoul
The Defense Ministry will ease or remove military protection limits across 29.16 million square meters in Seoul, Gyeonggi, Gangwon and Sejong, opening more land for housing and commercial development.
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Seoul retains title as world's best city for students in latest QS rankings
Korea's capital earned a perfect score in the latest Quacquarelli Symonds annual ranking of best cities for students, with Daejeon and Gwangju joining the top 150.
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Veggie sales
A shopper browses a supermarket in Seoul on July 21.