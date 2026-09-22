New iPhone 18 Pro hit by ‘panic-full’ reboot reports just days after release

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Korea puts nuclear power's role in future energy mix to public vote — again
The government will launch a three-month public deliberation on nuclear power as semiconductor and AI-driven electricity demand climbs sharply.
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LG strengthens AI push with Microsoft partnership, Nvidia approvals
LG expanded its Microsoft alliance and secured Nvidia approvals for cooling and battery systems serving AI data centers.
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Does one surgeon, two humanoid robots and a 10-minute gallbladder surgery spell staffing shortage solution?
Samsung Medical Center demonstrated two humanoid robots assisting a surgeon during a goat-liver procedure, targeting staffing shortages in essential care.
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Fields Medalist June Huh questions AI’s ability to formulate mathematics’ next big questions
The mathematician, who was the first person of Korean descent to win the Fields Medal, warned that valuing only answers to existing questions could reduce our capacity for curiosity, research and insights.