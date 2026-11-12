Net income of LG Corp. drops 31.3% in Q3

LG Corp., engaged in electronics, chemicals and communications, reported a net income of 256.5 billion won ($192.3 million) in the third quarter.

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LG Electronics' office in western Seoul on Jan. 20, 2021
LG Electronics' office in western Seoul on Jan. 20, 2021

LG Corp. on Thursday reported its third quarter net income of 256.5 billion won ($192.3 million), a drop of 31.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company, engaged in electronics, chemicals and communications, said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-to-September period also fell 21.8 percent on year to 327.7 billion won. Sales, on the other hand, increased 2.2 percent to 2.04 trillion won.


Yonhap

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