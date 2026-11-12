Net income of LG Corp. drops 31.3% in Q3

LG Corp., engaged in electronics, chemicals and communications, reported a net income of 256.5 billion won ($192.3 million) in the third quarter.

LG Corp. on Thursday reported its third quarter net income of 256.5 billion won ($192.3 million), a drop of 31.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company, engaged in electronics, chemicals and communications, said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-to-September period also fell 21.8 percent on year to 327.7 billion won. Sales, on the other hand, increased 2.2 percent to 2.04 trillion won.





Yonhap