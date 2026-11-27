The game developer aims to release 10 global titles by 2027, while AION2 and future MMORPG launches are expected to bolster overseas growth.

NC reported revenue of more than 2 trillion won ($1.49 billion) through the first three quarters, exceeding the lower end of its full-year guidance, and raised its annual revenue forecast to 2.8 trillion won, the game developer said Friday.

NC reported revenue of 686.5 billion won in the third quarter, bringing its cumulative revenue through September to 2.01 trillion won, up 83 percent from a year earlier. It posted an operating profit of 119.6 billion won, swinging to a profit from an operating loss a year earlier.

NC attributed its earnings growth to the expansion of established franchises such as Lineage Classic, the global launch of new intellectual properties and its new mobile casual gaming business.

Lineage Classic generated 427.8 billion won in revenue in its first eight months after launch, with NC planning to further boost sales through expansion into Japan later this year.

Its mobile casual gaming business, which spans puzzle, matching and merge games, generated 171.9 billion won in revenue in the third quarter, accounting for 25 percent of total revenue. NC plans to expand the business beyond reward platforms and development studios into global publishing. As part of the effort, NC announced a global publishing deal with China’s Gorilla Studios for its next title. Gorilla Studios developed Archero, which has recorded 100 million downloads worldwide.

An image of NC's AION2 game NC

NC expects overseas revenue to continue growing after surpassing 50 percent of total revenue for the first time in the second quarter, with North America and Europe accounting for 34 percent. The company expects the global launch of AION2 to further drive overseas sales, with its contribution to earnings beginning in the fourth quarter.

Cumulative in-game purchases for AION2 reached 110.3 billion won as of Nov. 10, NC said, adding that its growing global player base and commercial success would further strengthen its overseas revenue base.

NC set its 2027 revenue guidance at 3.2 trillion to 3.4 trillion won, up 14 percent to 21 percent from its forecast for this year. The company plans to release 10 new titles globally by 2027, spanning genres including subculture, Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Games (MMORPGs) and shooters, such as Astrae Oratio, Horizon Steel Frointers and Time Takers.

NC has a pipeline of global MMORPG releases, including Guild Wars 3 slated for 2028, which could support structural growth through overseas market expansion, according to a Hana Securities report published Nov. 24.

NC said it expects market confidence in its medium- to long-term growth prospects to strengthen further as a more diversified business portfolio supports stable earnings and overseas markets contribute an increasing share of revenue.