NC rebounds to profit as global sales surge

The NC building is seen in Seongnam, Gyeonggi. NC

The Korean game developer returned to an operating profit in the third quarter, driven by Lineage Classic, Aion 2 and growing overseas revenue.

Korean gaming giant NC said Wednesday it recorded an operating profit of 119.6 billion won ($89.6 million) in the third quarter, turning from an operating loss recorded the same period a year earlier.

Sales for the July to September period rose 90.7 percent to 686.5 billion won, the video game developer and publisher said in a regulatory filing. But net income fell 94.2 percent on year to 20 billion won.

NC said the performance of its flagship Lineage Classic and Aion 2 helped boost its top-line figures.

The plunge in net income was due to foreign exchange effects, as well as a base effect stemming from the sale of its office building in southern Seoul during the corresponding quarter last year, an official from the company explained.

On a cumulative basis, NC posted sales of 2.14 trillion won as of the end of September, up 83 percent from the cited period a year earlier, the company added.

By country, Korea accounted for 46 percent of the company's revenue. The United States and Europe followed with 34 percent and Asia with 20 percent. Sales generated from overseas accounted for 54 percent of its total revenue, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of growth, it added.

NC said it plans to foster continued growth and roll out a total of 10 new titles in the global market by the end of next year.

The company has raised its 2026 sales guidance to 2.8 trillion won. Its revenue guidance for 2027 was set at a range of 3.2 trillion won to 3.4 trillion won.





Yonhap