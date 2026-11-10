 Samsung Fire & Marine to take majority stake in Lloyd’s insurer Canopius

The Samsung affiliate signed a deal to raise its holdings to 80.6 percent in a complete buyout with KRR and Korea’s sovereign wealth fund.

Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance is set to take control of British specialty insurer Canopius in a buyout with private equity firm KKR and Korea’s sovereign wealth fund.

The Samsung affiliate signed a deal Monday to buy an additional 40.6 percent of Canopius, lifting its stake to 80.6 percent. Funds managed by KKR will take 12.1 percent and the Korea Investment Corporation (KIC) 7.3 percent. The shares come from a consortium led by U.S. private equity firm Centerbridge Partners.

The buyout of the remaining 60 percent is estimated at 3 trillion won ($2.2 billion), industry sources said. Samsung Fire & Marine will pay 2.26 trillion won for its share, according to a regulatory filing Tuesday, and expects to complete the purchase on March 31 next year once regulators approve.

Canopius is a specialty insurer based in the Lloyd’s of London market that covers complex risks, from large-scale accidents involving ships, aircraft and energy facilities to cyberattacks. It also insures risks that ordinary insurers find hard to take on, such as terrorism, kidnapping and the loss of artwork. The company operates in the United States, Singapore and Australia as well.

Canopius wrote $4.48 billion in insurance premiums last year, up 27 percent from 2024.

Korea’s insurance market has slowed as low birthrates and an aging population shrink its customer base, and Samsung Fire & Marine has been looking abroad for new sources of profit. The company expects the acquisition to raise the share of its business that comes from overseas from around 10 percent to the mid-20 percent range.

Samsung Fire first invested in Canopius in 2019 and added to its stake in 2020 and 2025 to reach 40 percent. The latest deal turns that seven-year minority investment into control.

Specialty insurance is hard to break into because assessing risks and pricing policies take extensive expertise. Industry sources expect Samsung Fire & Marine to use Canopius’s expertise and global sales network to push further into overseas markets.

“We will generate half of the company’s profit overseas by 2030,” Lee Mun-hwa, who became CEO in 2024, said in his New Year’s address last year.





BY PARK HYUN-JU [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]