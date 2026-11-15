 More dough for that cup of joe

The bakery chain will raise prices for 10 coffee and noncoffee beverages by an average of 2.7 percent starting Monday, though Americanos and cafe lattes remain unchanged.

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A Paris Baguette store in Seoul on Nov. 15. The bakery chain said it will raise the prices of 10 beverages by an average of 2.7 percent starting Monday. The increase covers drinks including cafe mocha, caramel macchiato, vanilla latte and peach iced tea. Americano and cafe latte prices will stay the same.

A Paris Baguette store in Seoul on Nov. 15. The bakery chain said it will raise the prices of 10 beverages by an average of 2.7 percent starting Monday. The increase covers drinks including cafe mocha, caramel macchiato, vanilla latte and peach iced tea. Americano and cafe latte prices will stay the same.

seoul bakery chain beverage prices business paris baguette price increase photo

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