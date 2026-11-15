 More dough for that cup of joe

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A royal fall
Residents and tourists enjoy the autumn scenery at Gyeongbok Palace in Jongno District, central Seoul.
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Hitting the books
Used study guides are stacked up at a Seoul cram school four days before Korea's annual college entrance exam.
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Across-the-board delays
A U.S. air traffic control communications failure triggered widespread cancellations and delays in the United States that even affected some arrivals at Korea's Incheon International Airport.
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Young Koreans are divided on sexism but united in their pursuit of stability
A survey shows that 70.2 percent of respondents believe that both men and women experience gender-specific discrimination and that 52.8 percent consider stability the most important value in life.