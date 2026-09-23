Naver Z workers stage second walkout over wage freeze

Read more
-
Hyundai Rotem unveils next-gen high-speed train concept and AI, hydrogen tram tech
The company debuted a next-generation high-speed train concept and physical AI autonomous driving system for hydrogen-electric trams at InnoTrans 2026 in Berlin.
-
Samsung, SK hynix's 800 trillion won chip cluster targets mass production by 2030
The two semiconductor giants plan to start full-scale production at a $592 billion memory chip cluster in Korea's southwest region in just four years to keep pace with global AI demand.
-
From cheap eats to regional treats, these rest stops have you covered for the Chuseok pilgrimage
From the cheapest Americano to meals built around regional specialties, traveling home this harvest festival holiday can be an adventure in its own right.
-
What not to pack for Korea: Trader Joe's seasoning, NyQuil and other customs risks
From melatonin to ADHD drugs, Korea's import rules can determine whether travelers keep, declare or need approval for medicines and supplements.