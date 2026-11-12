Naver operating profit down over 20% in Q3

Naver posted 451.3 billion won ($338.1 million) in operating profit in the third quarter, down 20.9 percent from a year earlier due to increased AI investments.

Naver, Korea’s largest online portal operator, said on Thursday that its third quarter operating profit fell 20.9 percent from a year earlier — despite a rise in sales — due to increased investments in AI.

The tech giant said in a regulatory filing that it posted 451.3 billion won ($338.1 million) in operating profit for the July-to-September period.

Sales, however, rose 10.7 percent to 3.47 trillion won. Net profit was down 45.2 percent to 402.5 billion won.

“Operating profit was down due to increased investments, including those in infrastructure, content and offline data, to secure competitiveness in AI,” the company explained in a release.

By business, sales from its platform division rose 7.3 percent on year, driven by increasing ad sales and consumer purchases. The company added that it plans to establish a logistics affiliate to accelerate its commerce sector through strengthening its delivery capabilities.

Meanwhile, sales from its global ventures were up 15.9 percent on year, driven by the success of its global commerce platforms, including the secondhand goods market Poshmark, and its enterprise business in Saudi Arabia, the company said.

Naver noted that revenues from the AI factory jointly being established with Brookfield and Nvidia will be reflected in the upcoming quarter.

“Revenues from our AI factory business will gradually be generated, as we have secured customers through a computing service contract of around 2 trillion won,” Choi Soo-yeon, the Naver CEO, was quoted as saying in a release.

The portal operator said that it plans to advance its AI-based services to seek new revenue streams while expanding the customer base for its AI factory venture to improve profitability.





Yonhap