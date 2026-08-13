Naver invests in Oregon startup creating wave-powered floating data centers

The move comes as the Korean portal powerhouse looks to expand its AI infrastructure through global partnerships.

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Naver headquarters in Seongnam, Gyeonggi on Nov. 5,2025

Naver said Thursday it has made an investment in a U.S. startup developing wave-powered floating data centers, without disclosing the financial details.

The portal giant's latest push into the Oregon-based Panthalassa comes amid Naver's effort to expand AI infrastructure through global partnerships, the company said.

Founded in 2016, Panthalassa is a startup that develops autonomous, floating data centers powered by waves and designed to run AI workloads at sea without land.

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Computing results are beamed back to land via low-earth-orbit satellite connections, such as those from SpaceX's Starlink. The venture firm is planning to deploy its latest wave-powered platform for demonstration purposes within this year, with the goal of commercializing it by 2027.


Yonhap


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