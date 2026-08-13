Naver invests in Oregon startup creating wave-powered floating data centers

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Foreign investors extend Korean asset selloff for sixth month as Kospi correction deepens
Foreign investors sold a net $21.65 billion in Korean stocks and bonds in July, though the outflow narrowed as the won strengthened against the dollar.
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KAI, Hyundai Rotem join forces to arm KF-21 for global exports
The companies will develop long-range air-to-air missiles and aircraft-weapons packages for Korea’s KF-21 fighter jet.
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Korea needs power fast. The answer may lie beneath its roads.
Joint road and transmission projects are cutting costs and delays, offering a way to speed power supplies for semiconductor hubs.
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Korea eases rules to unlock $3 billion in advanced industry investment
The government plans faster permits and broader industrial access for semiconductors, batteries, biotechnology and other strategic sectors.