Naver invests in Oregon startup creating wave-powered floating data centers

The move comes as the Korean portal powerhouse looks to expand its AI infrastructure through global partnerships.

Naver said Thursday it has made an investment in a U.S. startup developing wave-powered floating data centers, without disclosing the financial details.

The portal giant's latest push into the Oregon-based Panthalassa comes amid Naver's effort to expand AI infrastructure through global partnerships, the company said.

Founded in 2016, Panthalassa is a startup that develops autonomous, floating data centers powered by waves and designed to run AI workloads at sea without land.

Computing results are beamed back to land via low-earth-orbit satellite connections, such as those from SpaceX's Starlink. The venture firm is planning to deploy its latest wave-powered platform for demonstration purposes within this year, with the goal of commercializing it by 2027.





Yonhap



