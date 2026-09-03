Naver Cloud wins Korea cybersecurity AI project

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Kepco proposes 25 trillion won electricity bill prepayment system to Samsung, SK hynix
According to industry sources, the funds would be used to build power grids for semiconductor clusters nationwide.
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Hanwha Ocean clinches $1.14 billion order from Taiwan's Yang Ming Marine Transport
Hanwha Ocean will build six liquefied natural gas, or LNG, dual-fuel container ships and deliver them by the second half of 2029.
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Trump says Korea, Japan bound for Alaska to 'load up' with oil, build pipelines
U.S. President Donald Trump said Korea and Japan are joining efforts tied to Alaska oil, fuel and pipeline development.
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U.S. Navy considers Korean, Japanese and Turkish frigates for new warship program
Washington is considering Korea’s Chungnam-class frigate alongside Japanese and Turkish designs as it explores allied shipbuilding for a new naval program.