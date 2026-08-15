Nakasone Award winner Kim V. Narry discovers viral mechanism that extends mRNA lifespan

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LG, Nvidia to jointly develop humanoid robot for 2027 unveiling
The humanoid robots will run on Nvidia's onboard computing platform and be built using its open humanoid foundation model and robotics safety system. LG will supply actuators, sensors and batteries.
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Korea's first small satellite constellation will go into orbit in October
Five Earth-observation satellites are set to launch aboard the country's Nuri rocket later this year, marking Korea’s first mass-produced constellation.
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‘You’re my only friend’: Teens turn to AI, paid chats for connection
As Korean teenagers turn to chatbots, paid messages and livestream gifts for exclusive attention, experts warn the trend may deepen dependence and outpace safeguards.
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Over 24,000 foreign-linked accounts sought to deepen Korea’s political, social divides over two decades, study finds
AI-assisted analysis of Naver comments found that coordinated accounts intensified divisive rhetoric, particularly during election periods.