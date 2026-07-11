Muan's U-turn clears path for Gwangju's semiconductor mega-cluster

A passenger jet climbs above Gwangju military airbase in Muan County, South Jeolla, the site selected for the Honam semiconductor cluster. YONHAP

Muan County, South Jeolla, the designated destination for Gwangju's relocating military air base, has signaled its full cooperation with the move — giving fresh momentum to a relocation effort that has dragged on for 19 years and clearing the way for a semiconductor mega-cluster on the vacated Gwangju site.

The city of Gwangju said it will adopt a fast-track approach to construction to begin mass production of semiconductors by 2030.

Muan County announced on Friday that County Chief Kim San welcomed the confirmation of Gwangju's semiconductor plant site.

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"If a semiconductor industry ecosystem takes shape around the military air base site, the entire southwestern region's industrial competitiveness will rise, and we expect it to contribute significantly to quality job creation and local economic revitalization," Kim said.

He also pledged to "actively cooperate in finding a rational solution for balanced national development and co-prosperity in the southwest," adding that he would attend once a schedule is set for the military air base relocation site selection committee.

The announcement marks a notable turnaround. Last month, Muan County abruptly skipped a meeting to finalize the relocation candidate site and threatened to "reconsider the military air base relocation" unless three preconditions were met.

The Gwangju military air base has been slated for relocation since Muan International Airport opened in November 2007, but opposition from Muan County and others has stalled progress for nearly two decades. The site selection committee — comprising the Ministry of National Defense, Gwangju, Muan County, and other parties — plans to hold a meeting soon to finalize the relocation site.

With Muan County now on board, work on the Gwangju semiconductor fab is expected to accelerate as well. With government backing, Gwangju plans to fast-forward mass production by running all procedures simultaneously — permits, compensation, site preparation, and construction — rather than sequentially.

The city believes the fast-track approach will cut the time needed to build a fab from the typical ten-plus years down to roughly five. Environmental and traffic impact assessments will be conducted in parallel with the industrial complex designation, while land compensation and design work will proceed simultaneously. Power transmission lines, substations and industrial water supply infrastructure will be built concurrently with construction.

An aerial view shows the Gwangju military airbase site in Muan County, South Jeolla, where a planned semiconductor cluster is expected to be built. PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE

The Gwangju semiconductor cluster will begin with two fab units in its first phase, with two more to be added depending on market conditions. If groundbreaking proceeds as planned by year-end, semiconductor production in Gwangju could begin as early as 2030.

Each fab unit requires 800,000 square meters (198 acres) of land, 6.3 gigawatts of power, and 100,000 tons of water per day. Gwangju plans to have 2 gigawatts of power and 200,000 tons of daily water supply secured by 2028 — enough to run the two Phase 1 fabs without disruption.

Power for the fabs will be drawn from sources including the Hanbit Nuclear Power Plant and the Sinan offshore wind farms, with additional supply routed through a double-circuit transmission line connected to the Jangseong New Jangseong substation, which is set to be completed next year.

Water for fab operations will be drawn from existing wide-area water supply systems fed by Dongbok Dam and Juam Dam. The city also plans to expand Dongbok Dam and recycle agricultural water to secure additional supply.

The Gwangju military air base spans 8.26 million square meters — including 1.98 million square meters of ammunition depot land. On July 6, the government designated the site for four semiconductor fabs to be built by Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, representing an investment of 800 trillion won ($533.7 billion).

"Given our 2030 mass production target, what Gwangju must do is methodically identify and eliminate every possible risk in the factory development process, one by one," said Gwangju Mayor Min Hyung-bae. "There must be no administrative delays — not in power, water, land, talent or living conditions."





BY CHOI KYEONG-HO [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]