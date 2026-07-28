More space for your Galaxy

A customer takes a look at Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Z8 series at Samsung's Gangnam store in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on July 28, the first day of the preorder period.

SARAH CHEA
SARAH CHEA BUSINESS REPORTER
Published Modified
A customer takes a look at Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Z8 series at Samsung's Gangnam store in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on July 28, the first day of the preorder period. During the period, running until Aug. 3, the electronics giant is offering a Double Storage benefit that upgrades the 256GB storage model to 512GB free of charge. The activation of phones for customers who placed preorders will begin on Aug. 4, while the official release date has been set for Aug. 7.

A customer takes a look at Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Z8 series at Samsung's store in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on July 28, the first day of the preorder period.

During the period, running until Aug. 3, the electronics giant is offering a Double Storage benefit that upgrades the 256GB storage model to 512GB free of charge. 

The activation of phones for customers who placed preorders will begin on Aug. 4, while the official release date has been set for Aug. 7.

gangnam store galaxy z8 series business photo seoul pre-orders samsung electronics

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