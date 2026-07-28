More space for your Galaxy

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Kospi sinks over 10 percent as China chip fears hit
Heavy foreign selling drove Korea’s benchmark index to a three-month low as China’s chip advances rattled semiconductor shares and broader market sentiment.
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Tourist arrivals to Korea jump as spending tops 10 trillion won
Korea welcomed 10.71 million foreign visitors in the first half, with card spending rising faster than arrivals and regional destinations drawing more travelers.
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Two sisters found dead in Sokcho park
Police are investigating after two sisters in their 40s were found dead early Tuesday in a park in Sokcho, Gangwon.
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Tourists tip the balance
Korea’s tourism balance posted a record surplus for a third straight month in May, driven by a sharp rebound in foreign visitor spending.