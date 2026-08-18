Monthly Kospi turnover drops to lowest level for year in August

The foreign exchange trading room at Hana Bank's headquarters in Seoul as seen on Aug. 14 AP/YONHAP

The average daily turnover on Korea's main stock market fell to 25.7 trillion won ($18.2 billion) in August following July's slump.

Turnover at Korea's main bourse hit its lowest level so far this year in August, after a sharp plunge in the stock market in July, data showed Tuesday.

The average daily turnover of the Kospi stood at slightly over 25.7 trillion won ($18.2 billion) this month, according to the data from the Korea Exchange.

It was the lowest tally since January this year, when daily turnover came to 27 trillion won.

That figure jumped to over 50 trillion won in both May and June when the Kospi enjoyed its bull run.

Since July's record downturn, average daily turnover fell to 36.8 trillion won last month.

“In the first half of 2026, the trading value of the local stock market was unusually overheated,” Kim Seok-hwan, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities, said.

Kim said the recent tumble in daily turnover was the normalization of stock transactions that had excessively increased.



Yonhap



