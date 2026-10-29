Mirae’s Tiger S&P 500 ETF draws record 5 trillion won from retail investors

A Mirae Asset Global Investments advertisement notes that the Tiger US S&P500 exchange-traded fund (ETF) is the first Korean-listed ETF to draw more than 5 trillion won ($3.88 billion) in retail net buying in a single year. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS

The product, which tracks the benchmark U.S. index, became the first exchange-traded fund in Korea to surpass the milestone.

Mirae Asset Global Investments' Tiger US S&P ETF 500 has drawn 5.18 trillion won ($3.88 billion) from retail investors this year, the first exchange-traded fund (ETF) listed in Korea to reach the 5 trillion won milestone in a single year.

The ETF, which listed on Aug. 7, 2020, holds 21.2 trillion won in net assets and tracks the S&P 500, the benchmark index of 500 large U.S. companies.

The 5.18 trillion won drawn from January through Wednesday is the most any ETF listed in Korea has drawn from retail investors this year, leveraged and inverse products included, according to Korea Exchange data the asset manager released Thursday.

The sum is already about 1.4 times the fund’s own 3.64 trillion won recorded last year, the previous annual record for a single ETF. As the ETF topped all Korean-listed ETFS in retail net buying in 2024 and 2025, if the trend continues, the ETF will finish No. 1 in retail net buying for the third straight year.

The popularity of the ETF can be attributed to investors’ demand for proven ways to diversify their portfolio, according to the company. Retail money went mainly into funds investing in Korean stocks in the first half of this year, but U.S. benchmark index ETFs topped the retail net-buying rankings in the second half, Mirae Asset Global Investments added.

“Five trillion won in retail money flowing into a single ETF in one year means Korean investors no longer see U.S. benchmark indexes as just an option for overseas investment but as a fundamental pillar to building wealth,” Kim Sang-yool, the head of the asset manager’s global ETF management division, said.

"We will do our best in managing the fund so that the Tiger US S&P500 ETF goes beyond being the No. 1 retail net buying for third straight years and establishes itself as the main product that helps Korean investors build their retirement savings."





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]