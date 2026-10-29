Mirae’s Tiger S&P 500 ETF draws record 5 trillion won from retail investors

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JYP denies receiving Nexroc bid as FSS watches for market violations
JYP Entertainment said it received no valid takeover proposal from Nexroc, whose plan to buy up to half of the K-pop agency is drawing scrutiny from Korean regulators.
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Korea weighs fourth crypto tax delay
The government is considering the delay due to questions about whether authorities can reliably determine the acquisition costs of crypto purchased through overseas exchanges or obtain sufficient foreign transaction data.
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Kospi falls 1.24% as Samsung disappoints on shareholder returns
Korean stocks fell 1.24 percent after Samsung Electronics missed earnings expectations and withheld details on additional shareholder returns.
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Mirae Asset Securities to fully acquire Japanese brokerage Sanko Securities
The plan was announced in a regulatory filing, with the firm's U.S. affiliate set to make the deal to expand business in Japan.