Mirae Asset welcomes newest cohort of scholarship recipients

The participants of the Mirae Asset Park Hyeon Joo Foundation scholarship program pose for a group photo during the cohort's welcome ceremony at the Mirae Asset Center 1 building in Jung District, central Seoul, on July 28. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS

Mirae Asset Park Hyeon Joo Foundation welcomed a new group of scholarship recipients who will study abroad and produce content on local economies, finance and culture.

The Mirae Asset Park Hyeon Joo Foundation celebrated the start of its newest cohort of scholarship recipients at its Mirae Asset Center 1 building in Jung District, central Seoul, on Tuesday.

The program sends the scholarship recipients to various countries overseas where they can create social media content focused on each corresponding countries’ economy, finance and culture. The content created will be uploaded on the foundation’s official website.

A total of 384 correspondents have reportedly participated in the program since its launch in 2014.

“I didn’t want my experience of taking on the challenge of going to a foreign country as an exchange student to be mine alone,” Bae Ji-ye, a correspondent who will study at the University of Florida under the program, said. “I want to help other fellow students who may be hesitant to take on the challenges due to practical issues.”

The ceremony featured the delivery of appointment certificates and presentations on future programs, along with a lecture from the program’s alumni on reporting tips and know-hows.

“The very sharing of experience and knowledge, which culminated from their overseas experience, between the program’s alumni and its new members is valuable asset,” said a representative from the foundation. “The foundation will continue to support our young people to see their potential unfold in the world.”





BY LEE JI-WON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]