Mirae Asset welcomes newest cohort of scholarship recipients

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TSMC suspends construction on fab in Japan after earthquake
Employees were evacuated from a plant in Kumamoto Prefecture, which remained standing, but building work was halted over aftershock concerns.
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Korea weighs curbs on private equity in strategic industries after Korea Zinc-MBK battle
Financial regulators are considering legislation to limit private equity takeovers in strategic industries after the recent Homeplus bankruptcy and Korea Zinc cases.
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In Seoul's battle of Nongshim noodles, Shin Ramyun reigns supreme
Premium and mild instant noodle brands placed first in Jung District, where overseas tourists tend to congregate, while Chapagetti took more family-oriented and younger areas.
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BOK signals more rate hikes ahead amid rising inflation, strong growth
Korea’s central bank said it will keep tightening monetary policy as inflation stays elevated and export-led growth remains solid.