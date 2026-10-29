Mirae Asset Securities to fully acquire Japanese brokerage Sanko Securities

Read more
-
Kospi opens tad higher as Fed holds rates ahead of Samsung earnings report
Stocks opened slightly higher after the Federal Reserve held rates steady, with Samsung Electronics' AI-driven chip outlook in focus.
-
Seoul, Tokyo reaffirm trilateral defense coordination
South Korea and Japan's defense ministers agreed to strengthen cooperation with the United States against North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats.
-
Fed holds rates as inflation stays high
The Federal Reserve kept its benchmark rate at 3.75 to 4 percent, while Chair Kevin Warsh warned that inflation remains too high.
-
Business confidence hits four-year high
Korea’s business sentiment climbed in October as manufacturing strength and a brighter nonmanufacturing outlook lifted the Bank of Korea’s composite index.